'The Naughty Nine': The 'Naughty Listers' Plan North Pole Heist (Exclusive Clip)

A new Disney Christmas movie is getting ready to debut on Thanksgiving week. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of The Naughty Nine, and it shows Andy (Winslow Fegley) sharing his plan to break into the North Pole with the group. The film will premiere on the Disney Channel on Nov. 22 and on Disney+ on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23).

As the synopsis states, The Naughty Nine features a "mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the 'naughty list' and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other 'naughty listers' to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa's Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. Along the way, the group comes to realize that the very best way off the naughty list is to redirect their unique talents for good ― instead of mischief."

Fegley stars in the movie with Camila Rodriguez, Anthony Joo, Imogen Cohen, Clara Stack, Deric McCabe, Ayden Elijah and Madilyn Kellam. The Naughty Nine also features Derek Theler and Danny Glover who plays Santa Claus. The film was directed by Alberto Belli, and Suzanne Todd serves as an executive producer.

Fegley is no stranger to Christmas movies as he starred in the 2021 Max film 8-Bit Christmas which was a big hit. Last year, the 14-year-old starred in another successful movie Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. In an interview with Screen Rant, Fegley talked about working alongside a crocodile.

"I don't really know exactly how it works; the technology and everything that went into it. But there were a lot of people and a lot of time spent making Lyle," he said. "Originally, he was a guy—an actor in a suit, basically—with all these sensors and stuff tracking his motion. He had a big wire helmet with cameras and everything that tracked his face, and his name is Ben Palacios. He's a good friend of mine."

Fegley continued: "All of the emotions were being tracked, so that they could make Lyle. That was really, really helpful for me, being able to work with an actual human and something with emotions—rather than just a tennis ball or something that they would have to make into a crocodile, and I would just have to imagine it. It definitely made it a lot easier for me as an actor, being able to work with him."