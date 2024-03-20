Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2024

Disney+ may already be home to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, as well as Disney+ Originals, but that content catalogue is set to grow next month. After stocking everything from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) to X-Men '97 in March, Disney+ is set to mark April 2024 with a round of new additions. Along with new episodes of Alice's Wonderland Bakery Season 2 and Chibi Tiny Tales Season 4, among many others, the Disney+ streaming library will see the addition of a Golden Globe-nominated animated feature: Wish. The film, which celebrated the studio's 100th anniversary and stars Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, takes viewers to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force. The film will be joined on April's roster of content with new weekly episodes of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch and X-Men '97, as well as two new episodes of Bluey, the hit Australian animated children's television series. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in April.

April 1 Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)

April 3 Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes) Wish

In "Wish," Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force-a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe-the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico-to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), produced by Peter Del Vecho ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Juan Pablo Reyes ("Encanto"). Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces-Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger. Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 310 "Identity Crisis" and Episode 311 "Point of No Return"

Clone Force 99's battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion. X-Men '97 – Episode 4

"X-Men '97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

April 7 Bluey (Season 3) – New Episode Premiere "Ghostbasket"

April 7 Bluey (Season 3) – New Episode Premiere "Ghostbasket"

A brand new Bluey episode! Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

April 10 Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)

Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 312 "Juggernaut"

X-Men '97 – Episode 5

"X-Men '97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

April 14 Bluey (Season 3) – New Special Premiere – Extended-Length Special "The Sign" (28 minutes)

April 14 Bluey (Season 3) – New Special Premiere – Extended-Length Special "The Sign" (28 minutes)

A brand new Bluey episode, "The Sign" marks "Bluey's" longest ever episode. Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

April 17 Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)

Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 313 "Into the Breach"

X-Men '97 – Episode 6

"X-Men '97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

April 22 Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes) Tiger – Premiere

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disneynature's "Tiger" lifts the veil on our planet's most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Curious, rambunctious, and at times a bit clumsy, the cubs have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears, and marauding male tigers. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, "Tiger" is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming. Combining fast-paced action with remarkably intimate moments, Disneynature's all-new original feature film streams on Disney+ beginning on Earth Day, April 22, 2024. Tiger on the Rise – Premiere

Narrated by Blair Underwood, Disneynature's "Tigers on the Rise" celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world's most iconic animals. Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India's forest reserves into farms and villages-a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists, and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist. Directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by Sullivan, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield and Roy Conli, "Tigers on the Rise" begins streaming on Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.