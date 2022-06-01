Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

June is officially here, and Amazon Prime Video is welcoming the new month with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. Beginning on June 1 and continuing throughout the rest of the month, the streaming service is growing its existing content catalogue with dozens of new additions perfect for hours upon hours of summer entertainment. Among the incoming titles, Prime members can expect to see fan-favorite films like Dr. Dolittle, Groundhog Day, and Rosemary's Baby. Perhaps the biggest licensed title arriving in June, though, is the entire Twilight movie franchise, with all five films - Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) – set to be available to stream this month. Prime Video is also rolling out new originals throughout the month, including the highly-anticipated new series The Summer I Turned Pretty, an adaptation of Jenny Han's young adult romance novel and New York Times Bestseller. Subscribers will also be treated to the psychological thriller Chloe, cottage country-set comedy The Lake, and The Boys, returning for its third season. Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in June.

June 1 Will & Grace (1999)

Annie Hall (1977)

Antwone Fisher (2003)

Baby Monitor Murders (2020)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Fences (2016)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Half Baked (1998)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

In & Out (1997)

Juno (2007)

Meatballs (1979)

Megamind (2010)

Mermaids (1990)

Mother! (2017)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Mr. Wrong (1996)

New York Undercover (1994)

Next Day Air (2009)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Philadelphia (1994)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Sabrina (1995)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Switchback (1997)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold (2006)

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream (2008)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Mod Squad (1999)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

The Presidio (1988)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Transporter (2002)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Wiz (1978)

Top Gun (1986)

Twilight (2008)

Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns (2008)

Walking Tall (2004)

Whip It! (2009)

White Men Can't Jump (1992)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)

June 3 The Boys S3 (2022)

"It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy." prevnext

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

June 10 Fairfax S2 (2022

"The gang-gang is back for more fun in Season Two of this irreverent animated comedy following the misadventures of four middle schoolers looking to earn their place in the culture. It's a modern look at the timeless struggle to fit in and stand out, hold on to your ride-or-die crew, and kiss your first crush – who may or may not be A.I." No Time To Die (2021) prevnext

June 12 Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

June 17 The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)

"The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer." The Lake (2022)

"Set in cottage country, The Lake stars Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black), Julia Stiles (Hustlers, The Bourne Identity), and Madison Shamoun (#blackAF, Black-ish).and follows Justin (Gavaris) as he returns, from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens. His plans to create new memories with his city- loving daughter Billie (Shamoun) at the idyllic lake from his childhood go awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his "picture-perfect" stepsister, Maisy-May (Stiles). The series is produced by AMAZE and written and executive produced by Julian Doucet." Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

June 24 At Home With the Gils (2022)

"At Home With the Gils follows one of the most famous families in Brazilian

music during the creation of an unprecedented concert, which will bring together all generations of the Gils on stage for the first time. They've met for a creative retreat in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro. The cameras followed their daily lives, a never before seen interaction between the Gils, also Gilberto Gil's 80 years of life in preparation for the Europe tour." Chloe (2022)

"Becky Green is obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne's perfectly curated social media presence, as her charmed life, adoring husband, and

circle of high-achieving friends are always just a click away. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of her closest friends to find out what happened to her. Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine with a life that is far more exciting than the "no-one" she is as Becky. However, the pretense soon obscures and conflates reality, and she discovers Chloe's real life had not been nearly as perfect as it was portrayed online. As Becky gets deeper into her con, and Chloe's inner circle, she risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing." The One That Got Away (2022)

"It may seem like an impossible feat to track down The One That Got Away,

but for these lucky singles, that dream becomes a reality. In this time-traveling, experimental dating series hosted by pop-icon, singer/songwriter Betty Who, six people searching for their soulmates are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections as one by one, people from their pasts enter through "The Portal" to surprise them and take their shot at love." Sin Límites / Boundless (2022)

"Boundless tells the story of the first sailing trip around the world ever

completed, with Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte in the leading roles. The super-production directed by Simon West (Tomb Raider) will bring to life the thrilling epic story of a group of sailors on a voyage into the unknown, in a major series packed with action and adventure across six 40-minute episodes filmed between Spain and the Dominican Republic."