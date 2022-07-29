Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

August will be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. After stocking its library full of titles like Paper Girls and The Terminal List in July, the streamer ramping up its production of series and movies, with a number of highly-anticipated titles joining the library next month. Undoubtedly, the biggest title headed to the Prime Video library in August is A League of Their Own, an all-new series based on the 1992 film of the same name that, per Amazon, offers "a new take on the classic story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League." The title will debut in August alongside Thirteen Lives, Ron Howard's film about the real-life rescue of a group of young boys and their soccer coach who became trapped in a flooded system of underground caves in 2018. Other anticipated titles for the month are Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, Cosmic Love, and Making the Cut, which returns for Season 3. Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in August.

Aug. 1 Game of Spy (2022) "A Japanese action series about a descendant of ninja defeating enemies by using ancient ninja weapon. Japan is being targeted by criminals, and a group of secret agents, GOS, are secretly working to save the nation. They've got 72 hours to save Tokyo's 14 million residents from a terror attack by Mundo, a worldwide terrorist group. Can they do it in time? And what's Mundo's true goal?"Go, Diego, Go! (2006)

Cartel Crew (2019) Lopez (2016)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

1 Buck (2017)

16 To Life (2015)

3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)

5 Star Day (2011)

59 Seconds (2016)

A Dark Place (2019)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Aaron's Blood (2017)

Absolution (2015)

Acid Horizon (2018)

Already Gone (2019)

Alright Now (2018)

Anguish (2015)

Annapolis (2006)

Any Day (2015)

Assimilate (2019)

Baby Boom (1987)

Backstage (2021)

Backwoods (2020)

Bad Frank (2017)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Basic (2003)

Battle Scars (2020)

Before Midnight (2013)

Big Brother Volcano (2017)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Crossed the Line (2014)

Dating My Mother (2017)

Derek's Dead (2020)

Disappearance (2019)

Don't Click (2012)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Eadweard (2015)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off (1997)

Filth (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

Follow the Prophet (2010)

Fright Night (2011)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

Getting to Know You (2020)

Gonzo (2008)

Goodbye Butterfly (2021)

Grand Cru (2018)

Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)

Hardball (2001)

Here On Out (2019)

He's Way More Famous Than You (2012)

I Am A Ghost (2014)

I Like Me (2019)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Iceland Is Best (2020)

I'm Still Here (2010)

Impossible Monsters (2019)

International Falls (2019)

I've Got Issues (2020)

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

King Kong (1976)

King Of Knives (2020)

Kingpin (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Letter from Masanjia (2018)

Line of Descent (2019)

Lost Bayou (2020)

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)

Man from Reno (2015)

McLintock (1963)

Mermaids (1990)

Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)

Never Heard (2018)

New Money (2018)

Obey (2018)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One and the Same (2021)

Paradox Lost (2021)

Perfect Sisters (2014)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Prophecy (1979)

River's Edge (1987)

Rockaway (2019)

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Ronin (1998)

Safe Inside (2021)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Serpico (1973)

Single White Female (1992)

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Still Today (2020)

Surrogate Valentine (2011)

The Atoning (2017)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Feels (2018)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hornet's Nest (2014)

The Killer Elite (1975)

The Machinist (2004)

The Middle of X (2018)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Saint (1997)

The Shootist (1976)

The Wrong Todd (2014)

The Yards (2000)

Thief (1981)

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To Tokyo (2018)

Trail of Ashes (2020)

Trickster (2019)

Trigger (2020

Two Ways Home (2019)

Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play (2005)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Undertow (2004)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Wayne's World II (1993)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Weepah Way for Now (2015)

White on Rice (2009)

Wild Honey Pie! (2018)

Writer's Block (2019)

Wuthering Heights (1970)

Yinz (2019)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) prevnext

Aug. 4 All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)

"All or Nothing: Arsenal will take viewers behind the curtain during a crucial season at one of the world's biggest football clubs, as Arsenal focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition. As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow Arsenal's squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition." prevnext

Aug. 5 The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)

"Picking up a few months after the climax of Season One, in Season Two, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn't done with them yet-not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits' shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood-The Dean." Thirteen Lives (2022)

"In the true story of Thirteen Lives, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning." Licorice Pizza (2021)

"Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love." prevnext

Aug. 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

"Sonic and Tails are on a quest to find a mystical emerald before it falls into the wrong hands." The Lost City (2022)

"After being kidnapped by a villainous treasure hunter, a successful romance novelist is forced to team up with her cover model as they are swept into a cutthroat jungle adventure that proves stranger than fiction." prevnext

Aug. 12 A League of Their Own (2022)

"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves." Cosmic Love (2022)

"In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives... will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?" prevnext

Aug. 19 Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)

"Making the Cut, hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. Season Three features the return of Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott as judges, and a new group of 10 designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level. In the instantly shoppable series, limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase exclusively in Amazon Fashion's Making the Cut store. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion" Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021) prevnext

Aug. 20 Robocop (2014) prevnext

Aug. 26 Samaritan (2022)

"Thirteen year old Sam Cleary (Javon "Wanna" Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City's super powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin." Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)

"An intimate look at the life of Grammy®-winning rapper Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby) as he navigates his meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the Billboard charts with his roles as devoted father, son, community philanthropist and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice. Told through previously unseen footage and set to a soundtrack of his biggest hits." prevnext