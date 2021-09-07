Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 6)

September is in full swing, and so are the new additions headed to Netflix’s streaming library this month. After kicking off the new month with a long list of new additions, the streamer is set to stock its library with 18 new titles from its September 2021 content list this week, and there are plenty of things to get excited for.

Of the 18 new additions, 16 are Netflix originals, with the streamer continuing to make a heavy push with its original and exclusive content. Among the new titles is the debut of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, the streamer’s new docuseries about the launch and mission of the SpaceX capsule. This week will also bring with it the final installment of the popular UNTOLD docuseries. But this week isn’t just for documentaries, as Netflix has plenty more up its sleeve, including the start of a new season of The Circle, Netflix’s mega popular reality series. Of course, these titles are just a small sampling of the massive list of titles set to arrive in the streaming library in September. You can check out what’s coming later this month by clicking here.

‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’

Netflix is documenting the launch and mission of the first all-civilian flight crew aboard the SpaceX capsule in its new multi-part doucseries Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space. Premiering on Monday, Sept. 6, with new parts set to air later in the month, the series covers theInspiration4 mission in near real-time, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. The first two episodes will be available for streaming at this time.

‘Untold: Breaking Point’

After spending four weeks delving into stories in the sports world, Netflix is stocking the fifth and final installment of its hit sports documentary Untold on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The docuseries initially premiered on the platform on Aug. 10, offering sports fans a look at epic tales from the wide world of sports as it delves into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it. The first installment delved into the famous Pacers-Pistons brawl, with the second looking at Christy Martin and her battles in and out of the ring. After spending week four focusing on Caitlyn Jenner, the final Untold installment will tell the story of Mardy Fish and his rise to be the number one ranked American male tennis player while facing mental health challenges that changed his life on and off the court.

‘The Circle: Season 3’

Just months after debuting the sophomore run of its hit reality series, Netflix is taking viewers back to The Circle for another round of social media games. The series tests the influence of social media as eight contestants compete to become the top influencer and win $100,000 from the privacy of their own suite and instantly became a fan-favorite series from the streamer upon its premiere in January 2020. Although Season 1 dropped all episodes at once, Season 2 opted for a periodic release, something that will continue for the show’s third outing. The Circle Season 3 will drop new episodes on Wednesdays through the Sept. 29 finale.

‘Firedrake the Silver Dragon’

Netflix has a new family-perfect addition coming to the streaming library on Friday, Sept. 10. Firedrake the Silver Dragon, directed by Tomer Eshed, is an animated adaptation of the book from Cornelia Funke and follows a young dragon who summons the courage to seek a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free when his home is threatened by humans. The voice cast for the film includes Freddie Highmore, Felicity Jones, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Nonso Anzozie, and Patrick Stewart.



‘Metal Shop Masters’

Seven of America’s top welding legends will battle it out for the title of Metal Shop Master in Netflix’s newest fiery competition Metal Shop Masters. Slated for a Friday premiere, the new reality series follows some of the best welders in the nation as they race against the clock over the course of six episodes to create challenging builds – ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles – for the chance to become Metal Shop Master. Their builds are judged by a panel of judges on both form and function, with Jo Koy serving as host.

What else is being added this week

Avail. 9/7/21:

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – NETFLIX FAMILY

On the Verge – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/8/21:

Into the Night: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

JJ+E – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/9/21:

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Women and the Murderer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/10/21:

Kate – NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season – NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – NETFLIX FAMILY

Prey – NETFLIX FILM

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

What’s leaving this week?

After saying goodbye to only a single title to start off the month, Netflix is keeping the departing titles light yet again. This week, subscribers will only have to bid farewell to two titles. On Monday, Midnight Special leaves the streaming library, with Series 1-5 of Ripper Street exiting on Tuesday. They will be followed by several more in the coming days.

Leaving 9/11/21:

Turbo

Leaving 9/12/21:

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 9/14/21:

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving 9/15/21:

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving 9/16/21:

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/18/21:

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4