Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 14)

Netflix's streaming library is constantly being stocked with fresh titles, and heading into the middle of September is no different. This week, the streaming giant is rolling out a new slate of content, adding a total of 25 new titles, expanding on its already expansive content catalog that has seen dozens of additions this month. Subscribers can expect the new additions this week to begin appearing in the library on Monday, with the more than two dozen titles continuing to be rolled out throughout Friday. These new additions include 17 Netflix original series, films, and specials, including the debut of a highly-anticipated take of Ken Kensey's novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. Other additions will have taste buds craving a variety of foods, as Netflix is set to add multiple food-related shows. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Taco Chronicles: Volume 2' On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Netflix is celebrating Taco Tuesday in a big way by taking subscribers on a mouth-watering food adventure with the return of Taco Chronicles. The series, which first debuted on the streamer in July of 2019, documents the history of the taco, exploring the food item’s history, significance in Mexico, global appeal, and the different varieties it comes in, including pastor, carnitas, canasta, asada, barbacoa, and guisados. prevnext

'Baby: Season 3' On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Netflix is dropping Season 3 of its Italian original series, Baby. The series is loosely based on a real-life story and centers on Chiara and Ludovica, two teen girls and promising students at one of Rome's most elite private high schools. In their search for identity and in an effort to rebel, they lead a scandalous double life by night in the underground world of prostitution. prevnext

'MeatEater: Season 9' Steven Rinella's hunt-to-table adventures return on Wednesday with Season 9 of MeatEater. Initially airing on the Sportsman Channel before making the move to Netflix, the series follows Rinella as he scrounges in some of the world’s wildest terrains on the hunt for wild animals from ducks to deer. In Season 9, Rinella will visit Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming. prevnext

'American Barbecue Showdown' An epic showdown is coming to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 18. The eight-episode American Barbecue Showdown is a brand new food competition that will find the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers competing for the title of American Barbecue Champion. Hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston judging, competitors will put their skills to the test as they are tasked with different challenges such as unique meats and old school techniques. prevnext

'Ratched' Ken Kensey's novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest is coming back to life in Netflix's prequel series Ratched. Set to debut on Friday, the series, executive produced by director Ryan Murphy, serves as an origin story for Nurse Ratched, with Murphy describing it as "an imagining of how this monster was created." The series will track Ratched's life from 1947 until the events on the novel and film, beginning with her hoping to get a job at a Northern California psychiatric hospital. It stars Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, and Sharon Stone. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/15/20:

America's Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy's Koala World – NETFLIX FAMILY

Michael McIntyre: Showman – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

The Universe: Season 2 Avail. 9/16/20:

Challenger: The Final Flight – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Criminal: UK: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Devil All The Time – NETFLIX FILM

The Paramedic – NETFLIX FILM

Signs: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 9/17/20:

Dragon’s Dogma – NETFLIX ANIME

The Last Word – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 9/18/20:

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext