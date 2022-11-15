Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)

Netflix's streaming library is about to get even more crowded. Well into the month of November, the streamer is pulling even more titles from its November 2022 content list this week. Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, a total of 26 New titles are set to arrive on Netflix, and all but one of them is a Netflix original series, film, or documentary! The more than two dozen new additions include some pretty big names, like Dead to Me. The popular Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-starring comedy is set to return this week with its third outing, which will mark its final season. This week will also see the addition of a holiday-themed collection of The Great British Baking Show as well as the sixth season of Elite. Meanwhile, Netflix will bring the nostalgia for '90s babies when its Teletubbies revival debus. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Teletubbies' Two decades after the trio of colored characters ended their initial four-year run, Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po returned to TV screens on Monday to kick off this week's round of new additions with Netflix's Teletubbies reboot. The latest addition to the streamer's fall preschool slate, Netflix's Teletubbies reboot invites subscribers to join the beloved characters on new "wonder-filled adventures" as they and their young viewers learn and grow. Narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess and featuring a new Sun Baby, each of the original animated preschool series' 26 12-minute-long episodes includes new, original "Tummy Tales" songs. The series stars Doctor Who's Jeremiah Krage as Tinky Winky, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Nick Kellington as Dipsy, Rebecca Hyland as Laa-Laa, and Wonder Woman 1984 stuntwoman Rachelle Beinart as Po.

'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure' Netflix subscribers are taking a trip to Isla Nublar. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the streamer is set to debut Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure, the standalone interactive special to its popular Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous animated series. With a massive storm leaving food scarce and hungry dinosaurs roaming the grounds, viewers are tasked with helping the Camp Fam survive in what Netflix has dubbed a "thrilling interactive special."

'Dead to Me: Season 3' More than two and a half years after Netflix released Season 2, the wait for Dead to Me Season 3, the hit comedy's final season, is set to debut this week. Created by Liz Feldman and originally premiering back in May 2019, Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two women dealing with trauma who find friendship with one another. However, it is eventually uncovered that the connection of their paths may not just be fate, as their ties go deeper than at least one of them thought. In Season 3, Jen and Judy find their lives once again upended when another shocking crash alters their ride-or-die friendship. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, Nov. 17.

'Elite: Season 6' Netflix is returning to Las Encinas this weekend for a new season of its hit Spanish-language teen crime series Elite. The series is set at Las Encinas, a private school where the children of rich Spanish families go, and follows a group of students whose lives are changed when three working-class children have to attend Las Encinas after their own school is destroyed in an earthquake. To make matters more difficult, there is a murder at the school, and it is not clear who committed it. Arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, Nov. 18, less than a year after Season 5 dropped, Season 6 will see the beloved group of characters all in search of something – love, revenge, millions of followers – but will they all make it out alive as they strive to reach their goals?

'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5' Netflix is putting a holiday twist on its mouth-watering baking contest, The Great British Baking Show. On Friday, the fifth installment of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays premieres, bringing back competitors from past seasons to compete to be crowned the Christmas Star Baker. Earning the title will be no easy feat, though, and the bakers will have to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their yuletide baked goods.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/14/22

Stutz – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 11/15/22

Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy – NETFLIX COMEDY

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police – NETFLIX COMEDY

Run for the Money – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 11/16/22

In Her Hands – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Lost Lotteries – NETFLIX FILM

Mind Your Manners – NETFLIX SERIES

Off Track – NETFLIX FILM

Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Wonder – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/17/22

1899 – NETFLIX SERIES

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You – NETFLIX FILM

I Am Vanessa Guillen – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 11/18/22

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside Job: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Reign Supreme – NETFLIX SERIES

Slumberland – NETFLIX FILM

Somebody – NETFLIX SERIES

The Violence Action – NETFLIX FILM