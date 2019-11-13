Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix’s streaming library is about to get a lot fuller! This week, the streaming giant, known for its expansive catalogue that touches on just about every genre, is stocking its shelves with a total of 14 new TV series, movies and Netflix Originals perfect to add to your list to help you keep busy indoors as the temperatures fall.

The new additions, which will be followed up by even more made over the weekend, include a few titles to get yourself into the holiday cheer, one Netflix original perfect for those needing a laugh, and even a title or two for the younger viewers.

‘Chief of Staff’ Season 2

Netflix is climbing the political latter with the second season debut of Korean original series Chief of Staff.

Set to be added to the streaming giant on Monday, Nov. 11, the drama series follows Jang Tae-jun, a a chief of staff in the National Assembly who influences power behind the scenes while pursuing his own ambitions to rise to the top. Season 2 will find Tae-jun, newly elected, moving through the familiar grounds of the National Assembly with bold intent – and the will to do whatever it takes.

Directed by Kwak Jung-hwan, Chief of Staff stars Lee Jung-jae, Shin Min-ah, Lee Elijah, Kim Dong-jun, Jung Jin-young, Kim Kap-soo, Jung Woong-in, and Im Won-hee.

‘Harvey Girls Forever!’ Season 3

Netflix is gearing up for more adventures with the Harvey Street Kids when Season 3 of Harvey Girls Forever! hits the streaming library on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

From Executive Producer Brendan Hay and Supervising Producer Aliki Theofilopoulos, the animated series follows the Harvey Girls, the self-appointed guardians of Harvey Street, and their adventures as they do whatever it takes to keep Harvey Street great. Season 3 will find the girls pulling out all the stops to show he self-appointed guardians of Harvey Street, the street’s newest resident, the simple joys of being a kid.

Harvey Girls Forever! stars Lauren Lapkus as Lotta, Stephanie Lemelin as Audrey, Kelly McCreary as Dot, Atticus Shaffer as Melvin, Danny Pudi as Tiny, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Fredo, Grey Griffin as Lucretia/The Bow/Frufru, Cree Summer as Zoe, amaal Hepburn as Gerald, and Dee Bradley Baker as Racoons.

‘Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago’

Come Tuesday, the streaming giant is giving subscribers plenty to laugh about, as Jeff Garlin’s stand-up special Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago is set to be stocked in the streaming library.

Filmed in his hometown of Chicago on the 37th anniversary of his comedy debut, the one-hour special sees the “multi-hyphenate comedy veteran” mixing storytelling and improve as he takes viewers on a hilarious journey “down memory lane, with some detours into the personal lives of the audience, a few hours in jail and enough donuts to last a lifetime.”

‘The Stranded’

More than three dozens students will be thrust into a life or death situation when Netflix’s newest mystery series hits the platform on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The Stranded, Netflix’s first-ever original series from Thailand, follows a group of 37 students at an elite private high school who find themselves stranded on a remote island in the Andaman Sea following a devastating tsunami. When a series of mysterious events begin to happen, the group is forced to realize that no one is coming to their rescue, and 18-year-old Kraam steps up to the plate to lead his fellow classmates to safety.

‘Klaus’

Netflix is leaving another present under the tree for subscribers with the debut of another holiday title!

Klaus, an animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos and co-starring Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, and Norm Macdonald, follows Jesper, the self-described worst student of the postal academy who is stationed on a frozen island above the Articic Circle where the feuding locals barely exchange words. On the brink of giving up, Jesper finds an ally in in local teacher Alva and discovers Kaus, “a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys.” The unlikely friendships formed set of a series of events that “friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.”

Klaus will be available for streaming on Friday, Nov. 15.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

The titles above aren’t the only ones set to be added to the streaming library this week, as Netflix is set to stock an additional 9 titles before the weekend.

Avail. 11/11/19:

A Single Man

Avail. 11/13/19:

Maradona in Mexico – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/15/19:

Avlu: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Club – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earthquake Bird – NETFLIX FILM

GO!: The Unforgettable Party – NETFLIX FAMILY

House Arrest – NETFLIX FILM

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Llama Llama: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

What’s Leaving This Week?

Unfortunately, the handful of new additions do come at a price. On Friday, Nov. 15, Netflix subscribers will sadly have to say goodbye to Seasons 1-4 of Continuum, meaning that you should get your last binge done before the clock strikes midnight!

Continuum will mark the latest loss that the streaming giant has suffered this month. Several more titles are also set to exit before the month is up.

