Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 27)
'Eric' and 'Geek Girl' premiere on Netflix this week.
June may be just around the corner, but before Netflix starts dropping titles from its lengthy June 2024 content list, it has a few final TV series and movies to add in May. This week, during the final days of the month, the streamer is bringing subscribers 12 new additions, and nine of them are Netflix originals.
Coming on the heels of additions like Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut Unfrosted and the first part of Bridgerton Season 3, this week's roundup includes everything from the premiere of Netflix's latest original film Bionic to the debut of the new Netflix documentary Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. This week will also see the debut of Eric, the streamer's new miniseries starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Gaby Hoffmann as a troubled couple whose son goes missing. This week's incoming list also features Geek Girl, the streamer's adaptation of Holly Smale's 2013 young adult novel of the same name.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Bionic'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 29
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "In a dystopian future where robotic prosthetics redefine sports, two sisters compete in long jump – but their rivalry leads them down a sinister path."
'Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 29
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "A group of prominent TikTok dancers are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M. Among them is Miranda Wilking, whose family is desperately trying to get their daughter out. As other dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, it isn't until they come together to try and put a stop to the cycle of their abuser that the real healing begins. This three part documentary series from director Derek Doneen, Dirty Robber and WV Alternative exposes the diabolical tactics used by cult-like organizations to exert control over people as well as the lengths families will go to keep their loved ones safe."
'Eric'
Premiere Date: Thursday, May 30
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York's leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children's television show, 'Good Day Sunshine,' struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar's disappearance, he clings to his son's drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent's progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it's Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home."
'Geek Girl'
Premiere Date: Thursday, May 30
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Harriet Manners' life is turned upside down when she's thrust into the world of fashion. Tightly wound agents, off-beat designers, impossibly high heels, a cute supermodel with a great smile, Harriet has no idea what she's in for."
'A Part of You'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 31
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "A Part of You is a story about life and death that portrays the experience of being 17 years old and feeling like your heart is about to burst from your chest.
Agnes' older sister Julia possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she's the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she's dating Noel. If only Agnes could be more like her.
When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes' world is turned upside down, and she's forced to reinvent herself. Suddenly, she's on the verge of obtaining everything she's ever desired, but at what cost?"
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 5/28/24
Burnt
Avail. 5/29/24
Colors of Evil: Red (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
Patrick Melrose
Avail. 5/31/24
Chola Chabuca
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
Raising Voices (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
As May draws to a close this week and Netflix looks ahead to welcoming a new month this weekend, the streamer is doing a bit of clearing house. On Friday, 26 TV series and movies are getting the boot as Netflix makes room for the upcoming June 2024 arrivals.
Leaving 5/31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You've Got Mail
Trending Now:
-
1'When Calls the Heart' Favorite Hospitalized for 'Medical Emergency': GoFundMe Launched for Mamie Laverock
-
2'When Calls the Heart' Actress Mamie Laverock on Life Support After Fall From Five-Story Balcony
-
3Kourtney Kardashian's 6-Month-Old Son Has 'Never Been in His Crib'
-
4Beloved ABC Anchor Dies of Cancer: Tanya Spencer Was 53
-
5'60s Rock Music Legend Dead at 78: Doug Ingle Was Founder of Iron Butterfly