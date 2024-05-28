Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 27)

June may be just around the corner, but before Netflix starts dropping titles from its lengthy June 2024 content list, it has a few final TV series and movies to add in May. This week, during the final days of the month, the streamer is bringing subscribers 12 new additions, and nine of them are Netflix originals. Coming on the heels of additions like Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut Unfrosted and the first part of Bridgerton Season 3, this week's roundup includes everything from the premiere of Netflix's latest original film Bionic to the debut of the new Netflix documentary Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. This week will also see the debut of Eric, the streamer's new miniseries starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Gaby Hoffmann as a troubled couple whose son goes missing. This week's incoming list also features Geek Girl, the streamer's adaptation of Holly Smale's 2013 young adult novel of the same name. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Bionic' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 29

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In a dystopian future where robotic prosthetics redefine sports, two sisters compete in long jump – but their rivalry leads them down a sinister path."

'Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 29

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "A group of prominent TikTok dancers are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M. Among them is Miranda Wilking, whose family is desperately trying to get their daughter out. As other dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, it isn't until they come together to try and put a stop to the cycle of their abuser that the real healing begins. This three part documentary series from director Derek Doneen, Dirty Robber and WV Alternative exposes the diabolical tactics used by cult-like organizations to exert control over people as well as the lengths families will go to keep their loved ones safe."

'Eric' Premiere Date: Thursday, May 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York's leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children's television show, 'Good Day Sunshine,' struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar's disappearance, he clings to his son's drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent's progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it's Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home."

'Geek Girl' Premiere Date: Thursday, May 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Harriet Manners' life is turned upside down when she's thrust into the world of fashion. Tightly wound agents, off-beat designers, impossibly high heels, a cute supermodel with a great smile, Harriet has no idea what she's in for."

'A Part of You' Premiere Date: Friday, May 31

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A Part of You is a story about life and death that portrays the experience of being 17 years old and feeling like your heart is about to burst from your chest. Agnes' older sister Julia possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she's the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she's dating Noel. If only Agnes could be more like her. When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes' world is turned upside down, and she's forced to reinvent herself. Suddenly, she's on the verge of obtaining everything she's ever desired, but at what cost?"

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/28/24

Burnt Avail. 5/29/24

Colors of Evil: Red (PL) – NETFLIX FILM

Patrick Melrose Avail. 5/31/24

Chola Chabuca

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES

Raising Voices (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM