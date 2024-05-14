Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 13)

Netflix's streaming library is growing! This week, the streamer is set to check 12 more titles off of its May 2024 content list, giving subscribers the option to press play on plenty of new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals. This week's roundup is packed with seven new Netflix original titles, including the Season 3 return of the Netflix Family title Princess Power. The lineup also features the new original documentary Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, as well as the debut of The 8 Show. The biggest streaming title this week, however, is Bridgerton. The hit series is set to return for its third outing on Thursday, this season depicting the romance of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Thursday's drop will include four episodes, with the remainder of the season then arriving on June 13. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

What's leaving this week? Netflix is saying goodbye to only one title this week, with Fifty Shades of Black scheduled to exit the streaming library on Tuesday. With May only halfway over, there are still plenty of TV series and movies on the chopping block. Leaving 5/19/24

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3 Leaving 5/22/24

The Boxtrolls Leaving 5/26/24

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/13/24

Archer Seasons 1-13 Avail. 5/14/24

Married at First Sight Season 15 Avail. 5/15/24

The Clovehitch Killer Avail. 5/16/24

Dumb and Dumber To

Upgrade Avail. 5/17

Power – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thelma the Unicorn – NETFLIX FAMILY

'The 8 Show' Premiere Date: Friday, May 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes."

'Maestro in Blue' Season 2 Premiere Date: Thursday, May 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The consequences of a murder soon spread from the island of Paxos to Athens, forcing everyone to face their secrets and seek the truth – or hide it."

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 1 Premiere Date: Thursday, May 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 15

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "When Ashley Madison, a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs, is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives. This three episode documentary series from Minnow Films and director Toby Paton explores the creation of the website during the dot com boom, the people who used the site to explore a part of their love lives they felt was missing, and the hack that made it all come crashing down."