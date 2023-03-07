Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 6)

Netflix's content catalogue is getting a little bigger this week. Already home to hundreds of titles, including hit Netflix originals like Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, and The Crown, the streaming giant is adding even more titles to that list when 24 new titles drop in the streamer this week. This week's roundup includes a mix of both licensed and original titles. On the licensed side of things, subscribers can expect to see a list of new workout-centric videos dropping, including Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1, Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1, and Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1, among many others. This week will also see the addition of nine Netflix originals, including a new season of the Netflix Family title Ridley Jones, the debut of the docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, and the premiere of the Netflix original film Faraway. This week will also see the debut of the second half of You Season 4. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Ridley Jones: Season 5' Premiere Date: Monday, March 6

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Ridley Jones is Netflix's newest preschool series, following six-year-old Ridley who, alongside her mother and grandmother, is a protector of the museum she calls home. Keeping the exhibits safe takes a real hero, especially when the lights go out and the exhibits – from Egyptian mummies to stampeding elephants – come to life! Throughout her many adventures, Ridley finds that being a good protector, and leader, is about finding common ground and respecting others, no matter what our differences might be."

'Faraway' Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 8

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Zeynep Altin is at the end of her rope: she's overworked and underappreciated by her husband, daughter and aging father, and to top it all off, the funeral home has just put her beloved deceased mother in a man's suit instead of her favourite dress. It's the final straw for Zeynep, who escapes Munich for the Croatian island cottage her mother secretly bought years ago, hoping to get some peace and quiet and find herself again. If only the former owner of the cottage, a rugged islander called Josip, wasn't still living on the very same plot of land..."

'MH370: The Plane That Disappeared' Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 8

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip: A redeye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew on board. But shortly after takeoff on a calm 2014 night, MH370 vanished from radar screens for good. The shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner made headlines, sparked riots, plunged the passengers' next of kin into a nightmare, and generated a global search for answers that never came. Set across seven countries, this gripping documentary series from RAW uses powerful archives to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane's disappearance. It also features interviews with family members, scientists, journalists, and the ordinary people around the world who, after nine years, refuse to give up hope of an explanation. It's a story full of conspiracies and rabbit holes, shadowy figures and official silence – but most of all, it's an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost in one of the great unsolved mysteries of our time and to keep pushing for answers."

'You: Season 4 Part 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, March 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, "What would you do for love?" When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 3/7/23

World War Z Avail. 3/10/23

The Glory Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Have a nice day! – NETFLIX FILM

Luther: The Fallen Sun – NETFLIX FILM

Outlast – NETFLIX SERIES

Rana Naidu – NETFLIX SERIES

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training : Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1