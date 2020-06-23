Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 22)

The temperatures are heating up, and so is Netflix's streaming library. As the world heads into the final week of June and the first full week of summer, the streaming giant is adding plenty of new streaming options for its millions of subscribers. In total, there will be nine new titles headed to the library this week, meaning that viewers will have more than enough to choose from.

Among the long list of films, TV shows, and Netflix originals joining the lineup this week are numerous documentaries sure to pique anyone’s interest. The library will also be stocked with an award-winning film, as well as the debut of Netflix's humorous take on the famed Eurovision Song Contest. The new additions join dozens of others that have already been made throughout the month, with even more set to be added in just a few short days to help kickoff the month of July.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!