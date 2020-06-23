Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 22)
The temperatures are heating up, and so is Netflix's streaming library. As the world heads into the final week of June and the first full week of summer, the streaming giant is adding plenty of new streaming options for its millions of subscribers. In total, there will be nine new titles headed to the library this week, meaning that viewers will have more than enough to choose from.
Among the long list of films, TV shows, and Netflix originals joining the lineup this week are numerous documentaries sure to pique anyone’s interest. The library will also be stocked with an award-winning film, as well as the debut of Netflix's humorous take on the famed Eurovision Song Contest. The new additions join dozens of others that have already been made throughout the month, with even more set to be added in just a few short days to help kickoff the month of July.
Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Eric Andre: Legalize Everything'
Comedian Eric Andre is making his Netflix comedy special debut with the stand-up special Eric Andre: Legalize Everything. Set to debut on the streamer on Tuesday, June 23, the special sees Andre taking the stage in New Orleans for a boundary-breaking special in which he discusses everything from the war on drugs to the war on sex and even the war on fart jokes.
'Athlete A'
Filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk are taking Netflix subscribers along with them as they delve into the unchecked abuse inside the world of elite competitive gymnastics. Athlete A, a new Netflix original documentary slated for a Wednesday, June 24 debut, follows the reporters as they work to uncover the extensive cover-up and culture of cruelty that was allowed to thrive within elite gymnastics, the attorney fighting the institutions, and the brave whistle-blowers who refuse to be silenced.
'Nobody Knows I’m Here' / 'Nadie sabe estoy aquí'
Critically acclaimed Chilean film Nadie sabe estoy aquí, or Nobody Knows I'm Here, is headed to Netflix on Wednesday. Marking the feature debut of filmmaker Gaspar Antillo, the film focuses on former child artist Memo Garrido, who abandoned his singing career and to live in seclusion in southern Chile following a traumatic experience. Decades later, a woman changes his world forever and forces him to face the confusing incident that destroyed his career. The film won Antillo the award for he Best New Narrative Director at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.
'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'
The annual Eurovision Song Contest may have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Netflix is helping subscribers get their fix of the beloved competition with its new film. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga offers a spoof on the games as aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition. The film will be available for streaming beginning on Friday, June 26.
'Home Game'
Netflix is giving subscribers the chance to explore some of the most unusually and thrilling sports across the globe. Set to debut on Friday, the streamer's new docuseries Home Game explores everything from voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas across eight episodes.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 6/22/2020:
Dark Skies
Avail. 6/24/2020:
Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original
Avail. 6/26/2020:
Amar y vivir — Netflix Original
Straight Up
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 6/22/2020:
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Leaving 6/24/2020:
Avengers: Infinity War