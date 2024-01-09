Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Jan. 8)

Netflix's content catalog is continuing to grow in the new year. After kicking off 2024 with the arrival of dozens of new additions, including everything from a handful of John Wick titles and both Mamma Mias! to the new Netflix original documentary Bitconned, Netflix is checking even more TV series and movies off its January 2024 content list. This week, the streamer is set to stock seven new titles, including six Netflix originals, such as Break Point Season 2 and the debut of Love is Blind: Sweden. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'This is Us Seasons 1-6' Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 8

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "The Pearsons' emotional story of love, life and family unfolds with unexpected revelations."

'Break Point: Season 2' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis' legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world."

'The Trust: A Game of Greed' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly. Will they take their fair share? Or will the allure of more money cause them to vote each other out to keep more for themselves? It's the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships. In this game, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners – if they choose to share."

'Champion' Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 11

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback – until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test."

'Sonic Prime Chapter 3' Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 11

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it."

'Lift' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet."

'Love is Blind: Sweden' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In Love is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are on the inside will choose someone to marry without seeing them. Over the next four weeks, they'll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or have the physical realities and external factors sabotaged their relationship? Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter – or if love really is blind. Starting January 12, 2024, new episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the singles' journeys for love:

Batch 1 – January 12, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 2 – January 19, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 3 – January 26, 2024 (The Weddings)

Batch 4 – To be announced (Reunion)"