Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 24)

January may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean Netflix is slowing down with its weekly releases. This week, the streaming giant will be dropping some of the final titles from its January 2022 streaming lineup, treating subscribers to a fresh slate of 12 new additions, all of which are Netflix original series, films and specials.

This week will be a big one for the Netflix Family library, with three new Netflix Family-tagged titles joining that lineup. The first of those titles will arrive on Tuesday when Season 2 of the streamer’s animated children’s series Ada Twist, Scientist premieres. Netflix is also adding plenty of content for its older subscribers, including Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness’ newest series, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. Subscribers will also be treated to the debut of the new sports documentary Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, and just months after The Woman in the Window premiered, Netflix will be debuting its hilarious Kristen Bell-starring parody of the film, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the “Netflix Free Section,” which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2’

Ada and her science-loving friends are back to asking big questions in Season 2 of Netflix’s animated children’s series Ada Twist, Scientist. The original series follows pint-sized scientist Ada and her two best friends as they tackle some pretty big questions and work together to discover the truth about everything. In Season 2, Ada and her friends search high and low for answers on everything about the sky above to the earth below and everywhere in between.

‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’

Netflix is showing soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior like you’ve never seen him before. The streaming giant this week is treating sports fanatics to an all-new documentary exploring highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career. The three-part docuseries, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, gets up close and personal with soccer star and tracks his rise to fame, “all while lifting the veil behind Neymar’s marketing machine.” Available for streaming on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the docuseries also features interviews with Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappé, Luis Suarez, and Ángel Di María.

‘Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness’

Netflix on Friday, Jan. 28 is inviting subscribers to get curious with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness. The 34-year-old star’s latest Netflix original series, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, offers “an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration” into a wide range of topics and questions that pique Van Ness’ curiosity, including everything from skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snack. Based on the podcast of the same name, in the series, Van Ness “meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.”

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’

A mouthful of a title is coming to Netflix this weekend with the debut of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. Starring actress Kristen Bell in a parody of popular thrillers, like the film The Woman in the Window, the Netflix original series centers around Anna, a heartbroken artist who sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her everday. Things take a surprising and dramatic turn when Anna’s handsome neighbor and his adorable daughter move in across the street, and Anna witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she? Along with Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window stars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 1/24/22:

Three Songs for Benazir – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/27/22:

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/28/22:

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – NETFLIX FAMILY

Feria: The Darkest Light – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/28/22:

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – NETFLIX FAMILY

Feria: The Darkest Light – NETFLIX SERIES

Home Team – NETFLIX FILM

In From the Cold – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

In a rare move, Netflix has opted not to give the boot to any titles this week. While this may come as a sigh of relief, subscribers shouldn’t get too comfortable with the lack of exits, because the streamer is set to remove a few more titles before the end of the month.

Leaving 1/31/22:

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island