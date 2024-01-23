Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Jan. 22)

Netflix's content catalog is continuing to grow in the new year. After the first few days of 2024 saw the arrival of everything from NBC's This Is Us to a handful of John Wick titles, Love on the Spectrum Season 2 and more, Netflix is stocking even more titles from its January 2024 content list this week, bringing subscribers 10 new titles to binge. This week's roundup of new additions gives subscribers plenty to get excited about. In addition to licensed titles like Yeon Sang-ho's critically praised 2016 South Korean action horror film Train to Busan, seven Netflix originals arrive in the streaming library. The list features a new season of the family-friendly series Not Quite Narwhal, the debut of the new comedy special Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, and the documentary Six Nations: Full Contact. Meanwhile, reality TV lovers will be treated to the eighth season of Queer Eye. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2' Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "A bright and cheery series for preschoolers based on the award-winning picture book by Jessie Sima."

'Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Is A Joke (@netflixisajoke) Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Comedian Jacqueline Novak's GET ON YOUR KNEES, her break-out hit stand-up show about the blowjob, is coming to Netflix. A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs. A Time's Critic's Pick, the show earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Over the last few years, Novak has toured the show nationally and abroad, and enjoyed sell-out stints at Largo Los Angeles. This year, Novak teamed up with director Natasha Lyonne and cinematographer Sam Levy (Rothaniel, Lady Bird) to film the show's final performance as a concert film-meets-comedy special at historic Town Hall in New York City. Ostensibly a 90-minute stand-up set about the blowjob, GET ON YOUR KNEES is both raunchy and poignant, an unexpectedly philosophical, coming-of-age tale of triumph that pushes the boundaries of stand-up. John Mulaney said: "Ladies and Gentlemen, I have seen the Muhammad Ali of comedy.""

'Six Nations: Full Contact' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Six Nations and producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive bring fans closer than ever to the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship. Six Nations: Full Contact will take viewers inside the exhilarating world of the oldest and greatest annual international rugby tournament, giving fans an insight into behind the scenes moments, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar to take home the prestigious trophy."

'Queer Eye: Season 8' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time."

'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

What else is being added this week? Avail. 1/23/24

Train to Busan Avail. 1/24/24

American Girl: Corinne Tan Avail. 1/25/24

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 1/26/24

Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)