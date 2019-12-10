Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

December is the month of giving, and Netflix is continuing to drop plenty of presents for its subscribers. Beginning on Monday, the streaming giant, known for its expansive catalogue that touches on just about every genre, began filling its shelves with brand new titles — with a total of eight new additions set to be added by the time the workweek is up.

Among the new additions slated to make their way to your queue are a few holiday-themed ones perfect to help you get into the spirit of the season as well as one or two that promise to serve up plenty of laughs.

‘A Family Reunion Christmas’

One family will face the “ghosts of Christmas past” in Netflix’s special holiday special about the importance of family.

Sliding onto the streaming platform on Monday, Dec. 9, A Family Reunion Christmas follows the McKellan family’s move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family and the difficult transition that follows. Feeling like “a catfish out of water,” the McKellans have to adjust to three-hour church services, major humidity, M’Dear’s home cooking, and the everyday ups and downs of Family Reunion.

The special, described as “toe tapping, heart stopping, laugh out loud authentic,” stars Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry.

‘Michelle Wolf: Joke Show’

More than a year after her show The Break was cancelled by the streaming giant, Michelle Wolf is returning to Netflix in a big way. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the comedian’s new Netflix comedy special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show will debut.

In the special, Wolf will dissect the “differences between men and women,” explore gender equality, explain “why society should be a little ‘less’ woke,” and more as she sets out to “fight for women’s equality…but not in like that annoying way.”

Wolf’s first Netflix special, The Break With Michelle Wolf, a political satire show, was canceled in August of 2018 alongside The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale. It had premiered in May of that year as part of the streamer’s foray into unscripted programming.

‘Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos’

Think you know what happened during the Last Supper? Think again. Netflix is re-examining the event in its biblical Hangover spoof Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos, or The Last Hangover.

Set to be added to the streaming giant on Thursday, Dec. 12, the Netflix original film finds the apostles awakening only to discover that Jesus is missing. Together, they must piece together the events of the previous night’s wild Last Supper.

Directed by Rodrigo Van Der Put, the film stars Gregório Duvivier, Antonio Tabet, and Pedro Benevides.

‘Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father’

Jack Whitehall and his not-so-adventurous father, Michael, are back, and this time they’re getting into the spirit of the holidays in Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father, set to hit the streaming library on Thursday.

Filmed at the London Palladium and featuring feature celebrity guests and a musical performances, the Netflix original special sees Whitewall attempting to get his “notoriously stodgy” father in the holiday spirit.

Christmas with my Father is a spinoff, holiday special of the streamer’s popular series Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father, in which Whitehall and his father hit the road and travel the world.

‘6 Underground’

A group of international operatives will join forces to delete their pasts to change the future in Netflix’s upcoming vigilante action-thriller film 6 Underground.

Directed by Michael Bay and slated to debut on the streamer on Friday, Dec. 13, the film follows a group of six individuals, each the very best at what they do, who are recruited by a tech billionaire after he fakes his death for “a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.”

6 Underground stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco.

What else is being added this week?

That’s not all! Along with the titles mentioned above, the streamer will be adding several more by week’s end.

Avail. 12/9/19:

It Comes at Night

Avail. 12/10/19:

Outlander: Season 3

Avail. 12/11/19:

The Sky Is Pink

The new additions will lead into others set to be made as the work week ends and the weekend begins, meaning the Netflix subscribers will have more than a dozen new titles to choose from for their next binge.

Avail. 12/15/19:

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

What’s Leaving This Week?

Unfortunately, new titles also mean that some have to go, though the departing titles are fairly light. This week, only a single title will be saying goodbye, so get your final binge in before it’s gone for good!

Leaving 12/11/19:

Get Santa

Additionally, the upcoming weekend will be serving up a few losses as well.

Leaving 12/14/19:

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving 12/15/19:

Helix: Season 2