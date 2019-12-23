Every TV Show and Movie Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is celebrating the holidays and closing out the month of December in a big way! This week and into the weekend, the streaming giant will be adding a total of 17 new titles to the streaming library, giving subscribers plenty of things to watch as they enjoy winter break.

In all, 14 of the new titles set to be added are Netflix originals, with two of the new additions being second-season premieres of fan-favorite series. Other titles are proving to serve up plenty of laughs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month. Click here to see all of the holiday titles set to be added this month.

‘CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2’

Netflix is continuing to grow its anime library with the second season of Carole & Tuesday.

Set 50 years after mankind began migrating to the new frontier of Mars, the series follows Carole, who lives in the metropolis of Alba City, and is working part time while trying to become a musician. She meets Tuesday, who was born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City. Their chance meeting sets them off on their musical career after they realize they’ve found their musical partner.

Season 2 will find Carole and Tuesday dealing with their newfound attention and the challenges it brings. Meanwhile, Angela considers them rivals.

The series was first released in Japan as part of the Spring 2019 anime season and made its way to Netflix in August of this year. Season 2 will be available for streaming on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

‘John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch’

Emmy award winning comedian John Mulaney is headed back to Netflix with his latest special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, on Tuesday.

Taking the format of a children’s variety show, the series aims to “recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets.”

Along with showcasing talented kids, Mulaney will also be joined by celebrity guests, including David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind and Jake Gyllenhaal.

‘Lost In Space: Season 2’

Netflix is launching subscribers back into orbit on Tuesday with the second season premiere of Lost In Space.

Based on the 1965 series of the same name, the series follows the Robinson family, pioneering space colonists whose spaceship veers off-course. Stranded on a strange and foreign planet, the Robinson’s must attempt to survive and escape a planet all while fighting hidden dangers.

After ending Season 1 with the Robinsons venturing into uncharted territory, Season 2 will see the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet, forcing the family to work together in an attempt to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.

‘You: Season 2’

Joe Goldberg is back, and this time he’s going by Will as he leaves his past behind him and heads to the sunny city of Los Angeles in You Season 2.

Debuting on Wednesday, Dec. 26, exactly one year to the day after it made the move from Lifetime to Netflix, the series’ sophomore run will follow Joe, going by the new alias of Will, to Los Angeles, where he sets his eyes on a new obsession – Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who conveniently isn’t into social media, unlike the former apple of Joe’s unsavory eye.

Along with Penn Badgely returning in the starring role, the sohpmore run will also star The Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti, James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Adwin Brown, and Carmela Zumbado.

‘Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up’

Kevin Hart is giving fans a candid behind-the-scenes look at his life and what shaped him in his Netflix documentary special Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.

Debuting on the streaming giant ton Friday, Dec. 27, the six-part documentary will see Hart reflecting on the events that have shaped his life, including the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career and feature a behind-the-scenes look at the comedian’s day-to-day life. The special will also include interviews with his Hart’s family and friends, footage from his childhood and early days in the business and personal anecdotes.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Avail. 12/23/19:

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Avail. 12/24/19:

Como caído del cielo – NETFLIX FILM

Crash Landing on You – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/25/19:

Sweetheart

Avail. 12/26/19:

The App – NETFLIX FILM

Le Bazar de la Charité – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/27/19:

The Gift – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/27/19:

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Avail. 12/28/19:

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/29/19:

Lawless

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, all of the new additions mean that Netflix has to do a little housekeeping by getting rid of a few others. Thankfully, however, this week will only see three titles making their final departure from the streaming library.

Leaving 12/25/19:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi