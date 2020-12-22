Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 21)

With Christmas just days away, Netflix is making some last-minute pre-holiday additions to its streaming library this week in preparation of the big day. This week, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of 10 titles, will joining dozens of other titles already made throughout the month as the streamer continues to expand its already enormous content catalogue.

The new slate of additions officially began appearing in the streaming library Monday and are set to continue throughout the week and into Christmas Day. Of the new additions, six of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials, marking some of the last originals to be added to the library in 2020. This year saw a flurry of fresh original content as the streamer continues to its push for a larger original catalogue. Of course, several of the new additions also include titles added to Netflix's holiday lineup, the full list of which can be viewed by clicking here.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!