Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 21)
With Christmas just days away, Netflix is making some last-minute pre-holiday additions to its streaming library this week in preparation of the big day. This week, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of 10 titles, will joining dozens of other titles already made throughout the month as the streamer continues to expand its already enormous content catalogue.
The new slate of additions officially began appearing in the streaming library Monday and are set to continue throughout the week and into Christmas Day. Of the new additions, six of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials, marking some of the last originals to be added to the library in 2020. This year saw a flurry of fresh original content as the streamer continues to its push for a larger original catalogue. Of course, several of the new additions also include titles added to Netflix's holiday lineup, the full list of which can be viewed by clicking here.
Netflix is serving up some laughs this week.
'London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck'
Netflix is serving up some laughs this week. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the streamer's newest comedy special, London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck debuts, and it's sure to have viewers rolling on the floor on laughter. The hour-long special finds British comedian and television presenter London Hughes reflecting on how she is "awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet.. somehow, incredibly single." Described as "hilariously provocative" and "empowering," the special explores "the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women - who definitely don't need a man but wouldn't mind the option."
'Rhyme Time Town Singalongs'
Prepare to belt it out, because Netflix's latest addition to its family content will have the entire family singing along. Rhyme Time Town Singalongs, set to drop in the streaming library Tuesday, invites viewers of all ages to sing along with the Rhyme Time Town friends as they use their imaginations and flex their problem-solving skills with snackable, snap-worthy songs.
The Midnight Sky'
Netflix is taking viewers into a post-apocalyptic world with The Midnight Sky. An adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, the film stars George Clooney as Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Artic who aces to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning to a post-apocalyptic wasteland caused by a mysterious global catastrophe. Along with starring, Clooney also directs. The film stars Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone. The Midnight Sky debuts on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
'Bridgerton '
Two years after it was confirmed to be in the works, Bridgerton is finally coming to Netflix, marking Shonda Rhimes' first Netflix series. Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, the series is set in the competitive world of Regency London high society as Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, makes her debut onto the marriage market. The series will also follow the romantic entagnlements of the other Bridgerton children, with the series described as "a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all." Bridgerton, set to debut on Friday, Dec. 25, stars Phoebe Dyvenor, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 12/21/20:
The Con Is On (2018)
Avail. 12/22/20:
After We Collided (2020)
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
Avail. 12/23/20:
Your Name Engraved Herein – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 12/22/20:
The Little Hours (2017)
Leaving 12/24/20:
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 12/25/20:
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)