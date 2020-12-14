Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 14)

Netflix is stocking a fresh slate of titles in the streaming library this week. Beginning on Monday, the streaming giant will expand its content catalogue by 28 new additions, many of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new additions will join the dozens of others already made throughout the month. Subscribers scrolling through the content offerings will be able to find things like the debut of Tiny Pretty Things, the highly-anticipate adaptation of Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton's 2016 novel of the same name, as well as the second season of Song Exploder. Many of this week's additions also include new offerings on the holiday lineup. Netflix rolled out the holiday slate in late October, with new additions being added throughout November and set to continue up until Christmas. You can view the full holiday lineup by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Tiny Pretty Things' Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton's 2016 novel Tiny Pretty Things is slated for a Monday, Dec. 14 debut. Described by the platform as Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars, the series follows an aspiring ballet dancer as she enters an elite Chicago-based ballet school where a star student has mysteriously fallen to her death. Speaking to PopCulture.com, series star Lauren Holly, who portrays Madame Monique Dubois, promised that the series will take viewers for a "ride" with its tantalizing storylines and characters, as well as its jaw-dropping dances. "Let's be honest, the dancing is spectacular and just that alone is really worth watching," she said. "But then the naughty relationships of all the characters, and it's sex and suspense and backstabbing and surprises and all of that — I kind of really get involved in that. I love those sorts of shows. You just don't know what's going to happen and who's going to end up with who and all of that."

'Song Exploder: Volume 2' Netflix is bringing the acclaimed podcast Song Exploder back to the small screen. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Volume 2 of the series debuts. From host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, Song Exploder explores how some of the world's greatest musicians they brought one of their songs to life. With each episode featuring a different artist – Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, Natalia Lafourcade – Song Exploder features in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings. The first volume arrived to the streaming platform in September and is currently available for streaming.

'How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding' Viewers will learn a thing or two on how not to return the holiday cheer with Netflix's latest comedy, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding. Described as "a quintessential South African romantic comedy," the three-episode series stars Busisiwe Lurayi as Tumi Sello, the family rebel and disappointment who travels home for the holidays for the first time in years, though her return isn't as merry as she may have hoped. She manages to ruin her younger sister's Christmas wedding, and she must spend the next three days frantically trying to get things back on track.

'Home for Christmas: Season 2' Johanne will continue her pursuit for eternal, warm and real love when Season 2 of Home for Christmas drops on Friday, Dec. 18. The Norwegian language series, from director Per-Olav Sørensen, follows Johanne, who, at 30-years-old, grows tired of her family's constant comments and questions about her relationship status during a trip home. After lying by telling them that she's found a boyfriend, she sets out on a mission to find a man to bring home for Christmas in just 24 days. In Season 2, Johanne will face some tough questions, including how she can still believe in real and bottomless love when her family and the world around her fall apart and if it even exists at all.

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' The highly anticipated debut of Netflix's adaptation of August Wilson's play is set for Friday. The star-studded Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is set in 1927 Chicago and follows Chicago musicians embroiled in conflict and tensions between the legendary performer and title character and her white manager as music rights become a major breaking point. The film, already praised by critics, marks late actor Chadwick Boseman's final credit. Boseman passed away in August following a years-long battle with cancer.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/14/20:

A California Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 12/15/20:

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2 Avail. 12/16/20:

Anitta: Made In Honorio – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Run On – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 12/17/20:

Braven (2018) Avail. 12/18/20:

Guest House (2020)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Sweet Home – NETFLIX ORIGINAL