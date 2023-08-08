Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 7)

A list of new titles is hitting Netflix's streaming library this week. With August well underway, the streaming giant will be checking even more titles off its roster of upcoming additions for August 2023, with 10 new TV series and films set to be made available for streaming this week. All 10 of this week's additions are Netflix original series and films, proving the streamer's commitment to bring subscriber's even more exclusive content. The roundup includes a new season of the family-friendly series Gabby's Dollhouse, with Season 8 having debuted on Monday, as well as a new installment of Netflix's new documentary Untold, with this week's edition focusing on "Johnny Football." Subscribers will also be able to press play on Netflix's anticipates new South Korean series Zombieverse, a new reality series that sees contestants dropped in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8' Premiere Date: Monday, Aug. 7

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "The Gabby Cats are back with more cat-tastic fun! Gabby and her kitty friends go on a rainbow puzzle hunt and attend DJ Catips "Super Think Camp," solving riddles to earn super capes, a dress-up adventure leads Gabby excavate a glow-in-the-dark gem mine in the wild west, and even an pop up supply of paper cups turns into a crafty-riffic day! And in a meow-gical holiday moment, Gabby and Pandy decorate the dollhouse and help Santa Kitty and their Kitty reindeer save Christmas in Gabby's Dollhouse!" prevnext

'Untold: Johnny Football' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "In 2012, the brightest star in all of sports was an undersized freshman quarterback at unheralded Texas A&M, whose fervor on the field was rivaled only by his hard-partying ways off it. Dubbed "Johnny Football," the magnetic football player captured the nation's attention and initially relished his alter ego: "I wanted to be Johnny Football. Johnny Football never had a bad time," he says. But as the money rolled in, the scrutiny heightened, and Manziel rejected his newfound fame and suddenly lost his way. With astonishing candor, Manziel – along with his family, coaches, his former best friend, and his agent – details what happened behind the scenes as scandals piled up in the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs. He fumbled his shot at NFL success after the Cleveland Browns picked him in the first round of the NFL draft in 2014, but Manziel went on to search for something even greater: inner peace and happiness with a quieter life that he reveals here." prevnext

'Zombieverse' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Seoul has turned into a zombie universe, and a group of contestants must complete challenging quests for survival." prevnext

'Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre's 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day. Each of the four installments features a parade of iconic emcees like MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Rah Digga, up and comers, and artists currently at the top of the charts like Latto, and Tierra Whack alongside key figures from record labels, stylists, and journalists. By giving flowers to originators like Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante or hearing real talk from contemporary superstars like Saweetie and Coi Leray, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial, and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens." prevnext

'Painkiller' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A fictionalized retelling of events, PAINKILLER is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin. An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, PAINKILLER is based on the book PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article 'The Family That Built an Empire of Pain' by Patrick Radden Keefe. Executive produced by Eric Newman, Pete Berg, Alex Gibney, and showrunners/creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster. Starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny." prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/8/23

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 8/10/23

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body (TW) – NETFLIX FILM

Mech Cadets – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 8/11/23

Down for Love (NZ) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heart of Stone – NETFLIX FILM prevnext