Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 31)

It’s the end of one month and the beginning of another, and Netflix isn't relaxing on the celebration. As August officially draws to a close and September arrives, the streaming giant is packing its library with a long list of new additions. In fact, this week will see a total of 45 new titles, 14 of which are Netflix original series, films and specials. While August has certainly been a big month for the streaming giant, bringing with it the debuts of Lucifer Season 5 and the third and final season of Danish apocalyptic drama The Rain, September will prove to be a heavy-hitter as well. In fact, this week, subscribers will be treated to a new season of Chef's Table and the highly-anticipated premiere of I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Netflix's adaptation of Iain Reid's debut novel. These additions will lead to dozens of others set to be made throughout September. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices' On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Netflix is celebrating Black voices with the debut of its newest addition to its Netflix Family catalogue, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices. Across 12 five-minute-long episodes, the series sees prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children's books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience, each reading centering around a certain theme, including identity, respect, justice, and action.. The series is hosted by Marley Dias, author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign. prevnext

'The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!' The Boss Baby is back in action when Netflix debuts its newest interactive special, The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! A spin-off of the film The Boss Baby, The Boss Baby: Back in Business and a team up between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation, the special allows subscribers to step into the world of the beloved franchise and try their chops at Baby Corp. An interactive special, viewers will have to make choices and carry out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test. The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! will be available for streaming on Tuesday. prevnext

'Chef's Table: BBQ' Netflix's popular original series Chef's Table is heading back to the streaming service, though this time with a little more flavor. On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the series will delve into "the smoky, juicy world of barbeque" with the debut of Chef's Table: BBQ. Just like its predecessor, BBQ will feature a number of chefs, including 85-year-old grandmother Tootsie Tomantez, Australian chef Lennox Hastie, Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue, and traditional Mayan chef and Rosalia Chay Chuc. prevnext

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Netflix's take on author Iain Reid's debut novel, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, is headed to the streaming library on Friday, Sept. 4. Based on Reid’s critically acclaimed novel, the film follows a young woman who joins her boyfriend on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm, where they become trapped during a snowstorm, which prompts her to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. The film is directed and written by Charlie Kaufman and stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis. prevnext

'Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2' The second chapter of Lucky and her friends' new adventure is headed to Netflix on Friday when Part 2 of Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy drops. Based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and a spinoff of Netflix's animated series Spirit Riding Free, the second part of the will see the PALS returning to the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy for a new term, which will bring with it mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/31/20:

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace Avail. 9/1/20:

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

La Partita / The Match – NETFLIX FILM

True: Friendship Day – NETFLIX FAMILY

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura Avail. 9/2/20:

Bad Boy Billionaires: India – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Freaks – You're One of Us – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/3/20:

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love, Guaranteed – NETFLIX FILM

Young Wallander – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 9/4/20:

Away – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lost Okoroshi prevnext