Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 19)
The month of April may be winding down to a close, but that isn’t stopping Netflix from stocking its streaming library with a few more titles. This week, the streaming giant will making nine new additions, six of which are originals. The new titles include a nature documentary just in time for Earth Day, the highly-anticipated debut of Shadow and Bone, and even a new show for the youngest viewers.
Of course, the new titles join hundreds of others that have already become mainstays at the streamer, and each month, Netflix stocks dozens of more titles, expanding its already expansive content catalogue. This year has already scene hundreds of new additions, including everything from the final installment in the To All the Boys franchise to all-new true crime documentaries that have stirred plenty of buzz on social media. This month alone has given subscribers plenty to talk about, as it has already brought about a star-studded tribute to Dolly Parton as well as a new season of reality series The Circle. With several days left in the month, Netflix is gearing up to make even more new additions, and you can see the full list by clicking here.
If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Zero'
Netflix's first-ever scripted series "to platform the Black Italian experience" is headed to the streaming library on Wednesday, April 21. Zero, a sci-fi series, tells the story of "a shy African-origin guy, a second generation Italian," and a modern superhero with the ability to turn invisible who joins the fight to defend his neighborhood despite wanting to escape to pursue his dream. The series stars Giuseppe Dave Seke, Haroun Fall, and Beatrice Grannò.prevnext
'Life in Color with David Attenborough'
Netflix is celebrating Earth Day with the help of David Attenborough. On Thursday, April 22, the streamer's three-part docuseries Life in Color with David Attenborough is set to debut, the documentary following Attenborough as he travels the world to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color. The series will find Attenborough traveling from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands and allows viewers to "experience how colors invisible to the human eye play a vital role in animal interactions."prevnext
'Shadow and Bone'
Netflix is taking viewers into the Shadow Fold with the debut of its highly-anticipated original series Shadow and Bone. Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, the series is set in a war-torn world where Alina Starkov, a "lowly soldier and orphan," has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. Set to debut on Friday, April 23, Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Ben Barnes.prevnext
'Tell Me When'
A workaholic will put his life on hold in Netflix's newest film, Tell Me When. Set to drop in the streaming library on Friday, the film follows Will, a workaholic who puts his life in L.A. on hold in order to fulfill his grandfather's last wish – visiting Mexico City's most iconic sights and falling in love.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/19/21:
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
Avail. 4/20/21:
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/22/21:
Stowaway – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/23/21:
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 4/19/21:
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
Leaving 4/20/21:
The Last Resort
Leaving 4/21/21:
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/22/21:
Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 4/23/21:
Mirror Mirror