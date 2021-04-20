Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 19)

The month of April may be winding down to a close, but that isn’t stopping Netflix from stocking its streaming library with a few more titles. This week, the streaming giant will making nine new additions, six of which are originals. The new titles include a nature documentary just in time for Earth Day, the highly-anticipated debut of Shadow and Bone, and even a new show for the youngest viewers.

Of course, the new titles join hundreds of others that have already become mainstays at the streamer, and each month, Netflix stocks dozens of more titles, expanding its already expansive content catalogue. This year has already scene hundreds of new additions, including everything from the final installment in the To All the Boys franchise to all-new true crime documentaries that have stirred plenty of buzz on social media. This month alone has given subscribers plenty to talk about, as it has already brought about a star-studded tribute to Dolly Parton as well as a new season of reality series The Circle. With several days left in the month, Netflix is gearing up to make even more new additions, and you can see the full list by clicking here.

If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!