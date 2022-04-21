Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 18)

A list of new titles is arriving in the Netflix streaming library, and this week, the streamer is doubling down on its original content. As the streaming giant continues to roll out additions from its April 2022 content list, subscribers will be treated to a total of 13 new additions in the streaming library in the coming days, and all of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials.

This week, the streamer will be jumping back into a time loop with the long-awaited premiere of Russian Doll, Netflix's hit dark comedy starring Natasha Lyonne. As Lyonne's Nadia Vulvokov continues traversing time, this time through an unexpected time portal, Netflix subscribers will also be treated to a new season of Netflix's Pacific Rim TV series Pacific Rim: The Black, with Season 2 making its way to the library on Tuesday. This week will also see the debut of Netflix's film adaptation of Sarah Dessen's popular book Along for the Ride, which will lead into the upcoming weekend additions.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!