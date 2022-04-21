Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 18)
A list of new titles is arriving in the Netflix streaming library, and this week, the streamer is doubling down on its original content. As the streaming giant continues to roll out additions from its April 2022 content list, subscribers will be treated to a total of 13 new additions in the streaming library in the coming days, and all of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials.
This week, the streamer will be jumping back into a time loop with the long-awaited premiere of Russian Doll, Netflix's hit dark comedy starring Natasha Lyonne. As Lyonne's Nadia Vulvokov continues traversing time, this time through an unexpected time portal, Netflix subscribers will also be treated to a new season of Netflix's Pacific Rim TV series Pacific Rim: The Black, with Season 2 making its way to the library on Tuesday. This week will also see the debut of Netflix's film adaptation of Sarah Dessen's popular book Along for the Ride, which will lead into the upcoming weekend additions.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2'
Netflix's Pacific Rim TV series Pacific Rim: The Black is returning on Tuesday, April 19 for its second outing. The latest installment in the larger Pacific Rim franchise, the Netflix series follows siblings Hayley and Taylor in the time after Kaiju ravages Australia. Together, they pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies. In Season 2, the siblings continue to pilot the Atlas Destroyer to Sydney and have to get past a bloodthirsty cult.prevnext
'Russian Doll: Season 2'
Netflix is jumping in for a second season of its wacky time-looping comedy Russian Doll, with Season 2 set for a Wednesday, April 20 premiere. The hit dark comedy stars Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov, a coder who is forced to relive her 36th birthday on a loop when she keeps dying and coming back to life. In Season 2, Nadia, along with her new time-loop traversing friend Alan, delve deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations.prevnext
'All About Gila'
Popular Spanish comedians are joining forces to celebrate the late Miguel Gila. Commemorating the 20th anniversary of Gila's death, and releasing on Netflix on Thursday, April 21, All About Gila sees comedians taking the stage for more than an hour of laughter. Comedians featured include David Broncano, JJ Vaquero, Valeria Ros, Joaquín Reyes, Ernesto Sevilla, Juan Carlos Ortega, Ignatius, Arturo Valls, Quequé, Ana Morgade, Davi Rovira, Juan Gomez Canca, Carolina Iglesias and Victoria Martín (Estirando el chicle), and Pantomima Full (Roberto Bodegas and Alberto Casado).prevnext
'Along for the Ride'
Director Sofia Alvarez's highly anticipated film adaptation of Sarah Dessen's popular book Along for the Ride hits Netflix on Friday, April 22. The drama film follows Auden, a soon-to-be college student. Enjoying her last summer before attending classes at Defriese University on a scholarship, a run-in with the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac, turns her life upside town. As the seaside town of Colby sleeps, Auden and Eli embark on nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted. Along for the Ride stars Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell, and Dermot Mulroney.prevnext
'Heartstopper'
Along for the Ride isn't the only coming-of-age story hitting Netflix this week. Also on Friday, the streamer is set to premiere Heartstopper. A Netflix original coming-of-age romance series that follows teens Charlie and Nick. Based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, the series follows the two teens as they discover their friendship might be something more, all while they navigate school and young love. The series stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the lead roles.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/19/22
Battle Kitty – NETFLIX FAMILY
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/20/22
The Marked Heart – NETFLIX SERIES
The Turning Point – NETFLIX FILM
Yakamoz S-245 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/21/22
He's Expecting – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/22/22
Selling Sunset: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Lives of Lea – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
The Netflix streaming library will only lose a single title this week, with the film Miss Sloane having left on Monday, April 18. Netflix has no shortage of departures scheduled for the remainder of the month, though, meaning subscribers may want to consider fitting in a final watch of the below listed titles before they leave the content catalogue for good.
Leaving 4/24/22
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Leaving 4/25/22
The Artist
Leaving 4/26/22
August: Osage County
Leaving 4/29/22
El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7
Hostel