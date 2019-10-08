Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix’s streaming library is constantly being stocked with fresh titles, and this week is no different. Beginning on Monday, the streaming giant, known for its expansive catalogue that touches on just about every genre, began filling its shelves with brand new titles, with a total of 15 new additions set to be added by the time the workweek is up.

Among the new additions that are gearing up to make the weekend a binge-worthy one is the long-awaited premiere of the Breaking Bad movie, a Halloween-themed children’s special, and Netflix‘s first ever music competition that brings together some of hip-hop’s most iconic singers.

‘Deon Cole: Cole Hearted’

Deon Cole is taking the stage in his first hour-long Netflix original comedy special on Tuesday.



Filmed live at Belk Theater Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Deon Cole: Cole Hearted sees the comedian and actor doubling down on his unrestrained and engaging set from the Netflix stand-up comedy series, The Standups, and beta testing bottomless jokes about offering mints to strangers to dining wile black to and the preservation of comedy as the last raw form of expression.

‘The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween’

Netflix is bringing a favorite children’s book back to life with a Halloween-twist with The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween.



A spinoff of the series based on the series of books by Day Pilkey, which follows the adventures of best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins, who turn their principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero looking to save the day, the Halloween special will find Harold and George searching for a way to fight back after Halloween is declared illegal.



This kid-friendly Halloween treat will be available for streaming on Tuesday.

‘Rhythm + Flow’

On Wednesday, T.I., Cardi B, and Chance the Rapper will team up in a search for the next breakout hip-hop star.



Rhythm + Flow, a new 10-episode Netflix original music competition, will see the hip-hop icons embarking on a multi-city search in hip-hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago to find the find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.



New episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday – The Auditions (episodes 1-4), Cyphers, Rap Battles & Music Videos (episodes 5-7), and Samples, Collaborations & Finale (episodes 8-10).

‘Ultramarine Magmell’

Netflix is kicking off its line up of fall anime releases on Thursday with the premiere of Ultramarine Magmell.



Based on the manga Gunjō no Magmel by author Dainenbyō, the Netflix original tells the tale of explorers who embark on a dangerous mission to explore a new continent, Magmell, which suddenly appreaed in the vast Pacific Ocean out of nowhere. Populated by hundreds of new species of plants and animals, as well as minerals, the continent is dangerous, Anglers, indivicuals with supernatural abilities, must assist explorers there.



The series stars Kengo Kawanishi as Inyou, Mao Ichimichi as Zero, Hibiku Yamamura as Emilia, and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Shuuin.

‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’

Netflix is opening a new chapter on Jesse Pinkman in the highly-anticipated El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.



Set to debut on Friday, six years after the AMC series aired its finale, the Netflix Television Event picks up after the events of the series, with Jesse, in the wake of his escape from captivity, coming to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of new future.



The film is written Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad, and produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

The titles above aren’t the only ones set to be added to the streaming library this week, as Netflix is set to stock an additional 10 titles before the weekend.



Avail. 10/7/19:

Match! Tennis Juniors – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Water Diviner



Avail. 10/11/19:

The Forest of Love – NETFLIX FILM

Fractured – NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Insatiable: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La influencia – NETFLIX FILM

Plan Coeur: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch – NETFLIX FILM

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

What’s Leaving This Week?

Unfortunately, the new additions come at the expense of others. Beginning on Monday, Netflix and its subscribers will sadly be saying goodbye to a total of four titles.



Leaving 10/7/19:

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4



Leaving 10/9/19:

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1