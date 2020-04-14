Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is kicking off a new week by making more than a dozen new additions to its streaming library. With people across the country continuing to follow shelter in place orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, the new titles will be sure to give them plenty to stay occupied.

In total, 16 new titles will be stocked by week’s end. The new additions include 12 Netflix original series and films. Spanning a variety of the genres, this week’s fresh content includes a brand-new comedy special that promises plenty of laughs, a new docuseries that aims to shine a light on the untold personal stories behind cases of wrongful conviction, and a new young adult series that will have viewers on the edges of their seats.

‘Chris D’Elia: No Pain’

Chris D’Elia is returning for his newest Netflix comedy special on Tuesday, April 14, with the debut of Chris D’Elia: No Pain. D’Elia is a stand-up comic, actor, writer, and the host of the Congratulations podcast. His previous Netflix specials include Chris D’Elia: Incorrigible and Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire.

Filmed in front of a live audience at the State Theater in Minneapolis, No Pain sees D’Elia offering his thoughts on everything from self-censorship to problematic dolphins to lame mutant powers. An official synopsis from Netflix notes that although “he may not be your average comedian, living a straight-edge lifestyle with parents who are there for him,” D’Elia “still finds time to growl at babies in public, AirDrop inappropriate photos to unsuspecting people on airplanes, and warn others on the potential threat of sexual assault by dolphins (Google it).”

‘The Innocence Files’

Netflix is shining a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction in its documentary The Innocence Files. The nine-episode series, set to debut on Wednesday, April 15, looks at wrongful conviction cases that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn.

Spanning nine-episodes, The Innocence Files is composed of three parts – The Evidence, The Witness, and The Prosecution – and works to expose “difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever.”

The Innocence Files is executive produced by Liz Garbus, Alex Gibney, and Roger Ross Williams, with episodes directed by Jed Rothstein, Andy Grieve, and Sarah Dowland.

‘Outer Banks’

Netflix is stocking its young adult series Outer Banks in its streaming library on Wednesday. Created and executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, Deadline reports that the series is described as “Friday Night Lights meets Dawson’s Creek meets Ozark.”

The series follows the “Pogues,” a tight-knit group of teens who live in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, a chain of illicit events is set off that takes them on an adventures they will never forget, forcing them to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure. The series stars Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten.

‘Betonrausch’

Netflix is depicting the rise and fall of two real estate estate fraudsters in Germany in its newest film, Betonrausch, or Rising High. Set to premiere on Friday, April 17, the Netflix original written and directed by Cüneyt Kaya and stars David Kross, Frederick Lau, and Janina Uhse.

Based on true events, the film depicts the story of Viktor Stein, Gerry Falkland, and banker Nicole Kleber, who managed to accumulate a massive amount of wealth in a short period of time. As their money accumulates, they get sucked deeper and deeper into a web of lies, fraud, and deceit, eventually losing sight of reality and what is truly important to them.

‘#blackAF’

Kenya Barris’ life is getting the small screen treatment in Netflix’s latest single-camera sitcom, #blackAF. Set for a Friday debut on the streamer, the mockumentary is loosely based on Barris’ life and his “irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture.” The series follows a fictionalized version of Barris’ family “trying to get it right in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept.” The series stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself and Rashida Jones as his wife Joya, along with Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Richard Gardenhire Jr., who portray Kenya and Joya’s children.

What else is being added this week?

Being sure to keep its streaming library fully stocked, Netflix will be adding an additional 11 titles, bringing the grand total of this week’s additions up to 16.

Avail. 4/16/20:

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms

Avail. 4/17/20:

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) – NETFLIX FILM

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Legado en los huesos – NETFLIX FILM

Sergio – NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s leaving?

Unfortunately, a few titles will also be leaving the streaming library. As all of the new titles are stocked, three other will be taking their final bow, meaning that subscribers should get their last binges in before these titles disappear for good.

Leaving 4/15/20:

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20:

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20:

Big Fat Liar