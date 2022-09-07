Erin Moriarty Stands up Against Sexist and Misogynistic 'The Boys' Fans

The Boys star Erin Moriarty, who plays the luminous Starlight in the hit Amazon Prime Video series, has to deal with her unfair share of sexist and misogynistic fans. Now, however, the actress is standing up against the cruelty. In a post on Instagram, Moriarty shared a screenshot of an article by The Boys fan @butcherscanary, who wrote an editorial titled "#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys Fans" to her Instagram account.

"The harassment feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show, a woman silenced and sexualized, treated like a celebrity canvas for others to project onto rather than a human being with her own thoughts and feelings," the article states. "But Annie is fictional, and Erin is not. The torment doesn't end for her when the credit starts, because there is no switch off." In a caption on her post, Moriarty shared her feelings about the message of the article, writing, "I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically)."

Moriarty continued, "So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart – I've opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that." She added, "I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."

Some of Moriarty's co-stars in The Boys have since commented on her post, showing support for their castmate. Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, wrote: "Support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining." Jack Quaid, Moriarty's on-screen boyfriend, offered, "Love you Erin. We're all here for you. You're such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back."