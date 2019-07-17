Emmys 2019: Here’s Why Season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’ Wasn’t Nominated

Stranger Things did not receive any nominations for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards and no, it’s not an accident. The list of nominees for the prestigious television awards show was announced Tuesday and some fans were puzzled when the beloved Netflix drama’s third season failed to be nominated. Despite some thinking the show was snubbed by the Television Academy, it turns out the show did not qualify for this year’s show.

According to Emmys rules, the eligibility period for the 2019 show began June 1, 2018 and ended May 31, 2019. Members of the organization voted in between June 10 and June 24, 2019. Since the third season of the drama series did not premiere on Netflix until Jul 4, 2019, the show will be competing for awards for the 2020 Emmys.

In 2018, the Millie Bobby Brown-led drama series was nominated for multiple awards, including outstanding drama series and acting awards for Brown and David Harbour.

Season 3 blew expectations out of the water earlier this months, with a shocking ending that saw a beloved main characters possibly killed off in a devastating cliffhanger. Fans will have to wait until a potential Season 4 to find out what happens next.

PEOPLE previously spoke with Harbour about what fans can expect from the future of the show, including the possibility for Hopper’s return.

“I’m very happy doing the show and I think there’s a rich tapestry to draw on from all the characters,” Harbour told the outlet at the Stranger Things junket in Los Angeles. “I wish the best for the show no matter what. And in terms of my involvement, I love the show, but we’ll have to see what happens moving forward. I don’t really know. The Duffers, I do believe, have a plan, but we’ll have to see what they have in mind.”

While Netflix has not officially renewed the show for Season 4, some reports have surfaced saying the streaming platforms plans to renew it for one more — and final — season.

Sources told JoBlo.com that the series would end with Season, as the main cast is reportedly aging too fast for production of the show, and Netflix does not want the show to become a young adult series before it ends. Another report claimed the show originally planned for five seasons, but those plans have since been scrapped.

The main cast skyrocketing to superstardom and fielding many offers for other projects is also reportedly a reason for the show presumably coming to an end with Season 4.

Stranger Things is currently streaming in its entirety on Netflix.