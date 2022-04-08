Emmy Rossum Set to Join Peacock's 'Angelyne' Panel at ATX TV Festival 2022 (Exclusive)

✖

Shameless star Emmy Rossum's new series, Angelyne, is set to debut on Peacock in May, and fans can't wait. Now, PopCulture.com can exclusively reveal that the actress will appear in a 2022 ATX TV Festival panel in June, in support of the new series. Angelyne is Peacock's highly anticipated wrapped-in-pink limited series about the glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, with Rossum portraying the enigmatic LA billboard icon from the '80s.

Rossum, who is also an executive producer of the series, will be in attendance at ATX TV Festival to discuss Angelyne, along with showrunner and fellow executive producer Allison Miller. The pair will speak about their collaboration in bringing the story of the Los Angeles icon and "self-proclaimed Rorschach test" Angelyne to life, how the series has shaped or changed their own perception of fame and identity, and the future of TV storytelling as shaped by women. The ATX TV Festival is back in person this year for its eleventh season and will be held June 2-5 in Austin, Texas. All five episodes of Angelyne premiere on May 19 on Peacock.

In addition to Rossum, Angelyne also stars Martin Freeman (Black Panther), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing), and David Krumholtz (Super Pumped). Lucy Tcherniak directs Angelyne — along with Matt Spicer — and joins Rossum and Miller as a producer. Gary Baum, who wrote the 2017 Hollywood Reporter feature on which the series is based, serves as a consultant.

In a previous statement shared by THR, Rossum said of the show, "As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves? To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone's experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story?"

She continued, "I've spent the better part of four years thinking, living and breathing this project. I love Angelyne. She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a '80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new-age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic."