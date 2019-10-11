‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’: Is Walter White in It?

Is Walter White in Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie? As the clock struck midnight on Friday, Oct. 11, fans clamoring to the streaming giant were left with a major question, of who, if any, of the Breaking Bad alums would reprise their roles for the film? Set to focus on Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), many couldn’t help but wonder if his partner in crime, Bryan Cranston‘s Walter White, also known by his alias Heisenberg, would also be back in action.

Warning: Spoilers for both Breaking Bad and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie ahead.

Given Walter’s importance in the original AMC series, it seemed unlikely that the film could forgo an appearance, and Cranston and Pinkman share one final scene together via flashback from early on in their relationship. In the scene, Walter encourages Jesse to go to college, with fans getting one last line from the character.

“You’re really lucky, you know that? You didn’t have to wait your whole life to do something special,” he says.

As fans will recall, Walter’s fate had been left up in the air in the series finale, “Felina,” after he was struck by a stray bullet. Fans’ last image of Walter was of him collapsing in a meth lab after taking revenge against gang leader Jack (Michael Bowen) for the murder of DEA agent brother-in-law Hank (Dean Norris).

In the weeks leading up to the premiere of El Camino, speculation had swirled regarding the chances of his survival, with creator Vince Gilligan putting them to rest, and at the time seemingly sealing the deal of whether or not Walter would return.

“Yeah, I’m going to give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much,” Gilligan said when appearing on The Rich Eishen Show. “Yes, Walter White is dead. Yes.”

His death was confirmed towards the beginning of the film, when a radio news report is heard saying that he was “found dead late Tuesday at the scene of a gang massacre”.

Picking up where the original series left off, Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie follows Jesse as he seeks the help of his friends Skinny Pete and Badger to try and escape from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The film is written and directed by Gilligan and produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer, and Aaron Paul. As for what other Breaking Bad alums make surprise appearance, you’ll just have to watch and see for yourself!

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is in theaters now and available to stream on Netflix. What did you think about El Camino? Share your thoughts in the comments below.