Disney+: Social Media Thinks New Streaming Service Will Knock out Netflix

Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, hasn’t yet launched, but it is already proving to be a winner among other streaming platforms, including Netflix.

On Thursday, Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney+, announced during the company’s presentation that magic was about to be available on screens across the nation with the official launch of the company’s new streaming platform. With a set launch date of Nov. 12, the service will only cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year.

For comparison, a subscription to Netflix will have you shelling out several dollars more even for the basic plan, which, after a recent price hike, currently costs $9 per month. The HD streaming plan, which allows subscribers to stream from two screens, costs $13, and the premium plan ticks in at $15.99 per month, more than double Disney+’s $6.99 per month cost.

“Netflix Killer”

According to one Twitter user, who will likely be ditching all things Netflix original content in favor of all things Disney, Disney+ likely won’t just be a major competitor in the growing field of streaming platforms, but “a Netflix killer. Or at least seismically shake up the streaming game.”

Disney+ at $6.99/month and $69.99/year could be a Netflix killer. Or at least seismically shake up the streaming game. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) April 12, 2019







Cancelling My Netflix Subscription

Following the Thursday announcement, crowds of people are already planning on hitting that “unsubscribe” button on their Netflix account.

Me and literally every single one of my mutuals leaving Netflix for Disney Plus pic.twitter.com/kbu24wrziE — Peter B Parker Is Cool❄🍭❄☂︎/Saw CM (@PeterAndMj4Ever) April 12, 2019

Many cited the low price of Disney’s streaming service as the main reason for their move.

Me waving good-bye to my Netflix subscription since Disney Plus is only going to cost $6.99 a month #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BwPiDlMo7x — All About Stephen (@StephenTissell) April 12, 2019

Bringing Netflix a Little Pain

Several Twitters users took the opportunity to poke fun at the pain Netflix was likely experiencing following the announcement of Disney+.

Many speculated that it was a rather somber, if not panicked, moment in the Netflix offices once they realized how fierce of a competition the new streaming service would be.

The Netflix offices when the $6.99 Disney+ announcement was made: pic.twitter.com/bo2uWsoYNq — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) April 12, 2019

The Super Low Price is an instant sellee

With a monthly cost of just $6.99 or a yearly cost of just $69.99, many are already adding the price to their monthly expenses and budgeting plans come Nov. 12.

I can’t believe #DisneyPlus is only $6.99 a month. I’d gladly pay that just for the old animated and Pixar movies. — Nomura’s Willing Prisoner (@RazorBladeMango) April 12, 2019

Even compared to other streaming services, many believe others cannot compete with Disney+’s ultra-low price and extremely large streaming library.

Seriously though, #DisneyPlus is cheaper and a better value than all the major movie channels, half the price of HBO, and includes content literally everybody will want. Damn Disney, Damn! pic.twitter.com/B5oZE7QDzb — J., of House Lucas (@jmatthewlucas) April 12, 2019

‘Too Many Subscriptions’

With Disney+ set to launch later this year, the field of streaming platforms is growing increasingly crowded. With customers having the option to choose between Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and the upcoming Warner Media streaming service, some are a little dismayed at the addition of new platforms, which brings with it more money taken from their pockets.

I guess I’m going to have to get a subscription to Disney Plus. 😖 So many subscriptions bro. #disney #money — G (@alligatordoctor) April 12, 2019

The Amazing Content

One of the big sellers for those planning to sign up for Disney+ or even completely make the switch from Netflix to the new streaming service is the fact that Disney’s streaming service will have dozens of fan-favorite titles that Netflix can no longer support.

I feel like #DisneyPlus is gonna be huge. There’s no reason it shouldn’t be. Not only are they promising a ton of new content, something for EVERYONE with new Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars series, but with the movies and back catalog they also have, it’s just endless content pic.twitter.com/SDDiCfcqao — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 11, 2019

Among some of the titles set to be added are the company’s big-budget franchises like Marvel and Star Wars. In total, the streaming service will boast content from Disney proper, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and National Geographic, as well as several titles from Fox, including all 30 seasons of The Simpsons.





You mean to tell me for $6.99 a month I’m getting 3 Avengers spinoff series, a High School Musical series and EVERY Pixar film? #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/E6swMwGPo5 — The Honorable Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 12, 2019

In comparison, Netflix will not be able to host any Disney content once the platform launches, something that has already become a sore spot among Netflix subscribers as slowly and one by one, Disney titles have begun to disappear from the Netflix streaming library.

The New Content

Along with the well-known and beloved titles, Disney+ is making sure that it keeps up with its competitor, promising to roll out new original content just as Netflix does.

They’re building up Wanda to become Scarlet Witch in the future and for her name to have an actual meaning. Her powers have never been explained so MAGIC HERE WE GO! I’ll take WandaVision, all that matters is that THE SHOW IS CONFIRMED. pic.twitter.com/VzN9ru3aBW — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 11, 2019

Set to be added at some point is a host of new series based around Avengers characters Falcon and Winter Soldier, the series aptly titled Falcon and Winter Soldier. Disney+ will also boast WandaVision, which will feature Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettan).





IM SCREAMING !!!! A SERIES CALLED WANDAVISION !! A SERIES WITH BUCKY AND FALCON !!! A LOKI SERIES !!!!! pic.twitter.com/bbPTHMXECk — chloe | 16 (@captbriedanvers) April 11, 2019

Several other series are also currently in development, including two confirmed live-action projects from Marvel Studios focusing on Loki and Hawkeye, a Monsters, Inc.-based series, a High School Musical series, and a Star Wars series dubbed The Mandalorian.

Fingers crossed for your favorite content

With the promise that much, if not all, of Disney content past, present, and future will be available at just the click of a remote, several are still a bit skeptical, believing the streaming platform too good to be true.

#DisneyPlus has me real happy with how it’s turning out; however, I’m just hoping that they do add the original Disney classic animation/shorts. There are SOO many and I love watching them — Henry (@Henz_potter97) April 12, 2019

Netflix, on the other hand, has continuously faced backlash for ditching beloved titles.