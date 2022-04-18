Disney+ Renews Nostalgic Revival Series for Season 2

✖

Disney+ is bringing fans more of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The streamer has officially renewed the Proud Family revival for a second season, just days ahead of the first season's upcoming finale on Wednesday, April 20. Season 2 has already started production and will pick up the story of Penny Proud, her friends, and her family.

"Y'all ready for another one??" the show's Twitter asked Monday. "See you for #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder Season 2 on @DisneyPlus!" Fans were thrilled at the news, with one responding enthusiastically, "OH HECK YEAH!!!!!!!!! I AM SO READY FOR SEASON 2 OF THE PROUD FAMILY LOUDER AND PROUDER!!!!!!!!!!!"

When Disney+ announced the series, the show revealed original cast members Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau and Marcus T. Paulk would be reprising their characters. Set to return for Season 2 are Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, Artist "A Boogie" Dubose, Bresha Webb and Aiden Dodson.

Disney+ is also bringing in some major guest stars for Season 2, including Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Anderson, Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Jane Lynch, Holly Robinson Peete, Maury Povich, Storm Reid, Courtney B. Vance and Lana Mendoza.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder also brought in some huge names to guest star on Season 1, including Tina Knowles-Lawson, who made her acting debut as a no-nonsense beautician named Ms. Gina. The mother of Beyoncé took to her Instagram at the time to share the big news, writing, "I had so much fun voicing Ms. Gina who is really kind of Ms. Tina," alongside a crying laughing emoji.

"I cannot wait to watch this with my grandkids they love the show ! The old one and the new one," she continued. "I also watched the show with and without my children . So it brings it full circle for me to do a voice over thanks to my good friend Ralph Farquhar Producer along with his partner Bruce W. Smith the creator ! They brought the show to Disney so watch it this Wednesday on Disney + 'The Proud Family.'"