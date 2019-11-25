Disney+ Full December Movies and TV List Released

Disney+’s streaming catalogue is about to get a lot bigger. As November draws to an end, the newly-launched streaming platform is set to add dozens of new titles in December, meaning that fans will have even more to add to their watchlist.

The new titles will begin to be added on Sunday, Dec. 1 and will continue throughout the month. Among the new additions are Marvel films previously unavailable on the streamer, some beloved children’s series, and new Disney originals.

Among the new additions are Marvel films previously unavailable on the streamer, some beloved children's series, and new Disney originals.

Coming 11/27 – 11/29

Avail. 11/27

The Little Mermaid: Live

Avail. 11/29

Coco

Coco (Español)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 4”)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 4 –”Blocking”)

Encore! (Episode 4 – “Grease”)

Marvel’s Hero Project (Episode 4 – “Here Comes Hailey”)

The Imagineering Story (Episode 4 – )”Hit Or Miss”)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 4 – “Denim”)

Forky Asks A Question (“What Is Time?”)

Coming 12/1

Avail. 12/1

Henry Hugglemonster (Seasons 1-2)

Miles From Tomorrowland (Seasons 1-3)

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (Seasons 1-2)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Seasons 1-4)

The Lion Guard (Season 3)

Expedition Amelia

Garfield

Glory Road

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 15)

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols

Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol

Just Like Me! (Seasons 1-2)

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Heart of Iron

Coming 12/3 – 12/6

Avail. 12/3

One Day at Disney

Avail. 12/5

Thor: Ragnarok

Avail. 12/ 6

The Mandalorian (Chapter 5)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 5 – “Homecoming”)

Encore! (Episode 5 – “Annie Get Your Gun”)

Marvel’s Hero Project (Episode 5 – “Mighty Rebekah”)

The Imagineering Story (Part 5 – “A Carousel of Progress”)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 5 – “BBQ”)

Forky Asks a Question (“What is Love?”)

Coming 12/11 – 12/13

Avail. 12/11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Avail. 12/13

The Mandalorian (Chapter 6)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 6 – “What Team?”)

Encore! (Episode 6 – “Oklahoma!”)

Marvel’s Hero Project (Episode 6 – “Make Way For Jahkil”)

The Imagineering Story (Part 6 – “To Infinity and Beyond”)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 6 – “Gaming”)

Forky Asks a Question (“What is a Computer?”)

SparkShorts (“Wind”)

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, due to previous licensing agreements, some content will be exiting the streaming platform in the coming months and years. Upon launch, some subscribers noticed that select titles already had expiration dates. Among the first to go will be The Princess and the Frog, which has an expiration date of today, Monday, Nov. 25.

Several titles even have expiration dates set for 2019. #ThePrincessAndTheFrog is set to expire November 25. We’ll see how that goes. pic.twitter.com/ARaBPLSul4 — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) November 12, 2019

Meanwhile, several other titles have expiration dates set for 2020, 2021, and 2022. Aladdin, on the other hand, is not set to “expire” until the year 3001.

Most #disneyplus movies now have an expiration date set in 2020, with some in 2021 pic.twitter.com/J28V7p3bcD — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) November 12, 2019

Still need a subscription?

If these titles are tantalizing enough to make you want to sign up for a Disney+ subscription, doing so is easy, and relatively inexpensive compared to other streamers.

New subscribers will be treated to a 7-day free trial before they either shell out $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year for a subscription. Subscribers can bundle their Disney+ subscription with Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

New and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited Verizon customers can also receive a full-year of Disney+ for free. The offer also extends to its new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers.

What devices work with Disney+?

Set to be available in most global markets within two years, Disney+ is compatible with most devices.

Here are all the devices that support Disney+ at launch:

• Roku

• PlayStation 4

• Fire TV

• Apple TV

• Android

• iOS

• Chromecast

• Xbox

• Samsung Smart TVs

• LG Smart TVs

• Web browsers

Unfortunately for those hoping to stream on Nintendo Switch, the device is currently not compatible with Disney+. It is unclear if the device will be made compatible with Disney+ in the future.