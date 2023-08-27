Disney+ Cancels New Show Before It Even Premieres

Disney+ has handed out another cancelation, and this time to a show that hasn't premiered yet. According to Deadline, the streamer has decided to not move forward with the live-action adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles. The reasoning is that Disney+ wants to focus on content creation and Disney-owned IP. From Paramount Television Studios and 20thTelevision, the eight-episode series has already wrapped filming. It is reportedly being shopped around by Paramount in the hopes of getting it picked up elsewhere.

Many media companies have been cutting originals in recent months and reevaluating their content libraries in order to cut costs. Unfortunately, that means removing content and canceling content altogether. Disney+ and Hulu removed a variety of content in May, and another Disney content purge will likely happen at some point in the future. It's hard to know what shows and movies are safe and what isn't. That probably won't be known until the next list releases, and there's no telling when that could be.

Based on the bestselling book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles was initially announced during Disney+ Day in 2021. It follows a family moving into their run-down ancestral home, The Spiderwick Estate, and finding themselves in an alternate, fantastical world. The series went into production last September and wrapped filming early this year. Christian Slater was slated to play the villain Mulgarath alongside stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, and Mychala Lee. Showrunner Aron Eli Coleite created the series and serves as executive producer with Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Kat Coiro.

News of the cancelation comes on the heels of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.'s cancelation. The reboot of the classic sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. only had two seasons. There's no information as to why the show got the boot. It's also unknown if it will soon face the fate of some other canceled series and be removed from Disney+ completely. At least with The Spiderwick Chronicles, the series hasn't premiered yet, so fans won't have to be worried about losing it from the streamer. Hopefully, it will find a new home. Since the show has already wrapped filming, it would be harsh to not have it see the light of day, even if it is only for just the one season. Fingers crossed, this won't be the end of The Spiderwick Chronicles.