Beloved Disney Actor and Wife Share Big Baby News

It was a very happy Easter for one beloved Disney actor and his family.

Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie revealed on Sunday that he and his wife, Maria Cahill, are expecting their fourth child together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Easter!!! And SURPRISE! Figured this moment was as good as ever to share the good news… Maria is 5 months pregnant,” the actor, 36, shared on Instagram. “Crazy story. Long story short, Maria and I had made peace with the idea that the “big family” dream might not be God’s plan for us. Which was fine, we’re grateful for our 3!”

Henrie went on to explain that they had a “miraculous encounter” that would have never happened without his adventure documentary series Seeking Beauty in Seville, Spain, “and the intercession of St. Teresa Avila, we are having our 4th! He is risen. Truly, He is risen. King of kings.”

In 2016, Henrie and Cahill, the former Miss Delaware 2011, got engaged and married in April 2017. The wedding brought out the entire Wizards of Waverly Place cast, including Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Jennifer Stone. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, in March 2019, followed by a boy in December 2020 and a girl in July 2022.

Cahill updated the caption on the pregnancy announcement to add a message of her own, via her husband’s phone. “While I’m so excited for David to share this with you, I also know that it can be so hard to read pregnancy announcements when you’re the one that’s trying to have a baby and nothing seems to be working,” she wrote. “I’ve been there – trying to be happy for others but simultaneously grieving a happiness that I wish could have been mine. While I’m so overjoyed to add a brother to our family, I can’t help but think of all of you women.”

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“Know that I see you all, am thinking of you today, and are praying hard for your future pregnancies,” she continued. “It took many years for me to come to terms with letting go of what I pictured as my ‘perfect family’ but I PROMISE you that God’s will for us (or what He allows to happen) is beyond our understanding and one day, things will hopefully make sense. Love you, ladies.”

Plenty of Henrie’s co-stars from both the original Wizards and Wizards of Waverly Place took to the comments, including his on-screen wife, Mimi Gianopulos, who shared, “So thrilled for you, Henries!!! Can’t wait to meet the new little guy!!! You are the most wonderful parents and no one deserves this more,” with three pink heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Henrie and Gianopulos’ youngest on-screen son, Max Matenko, wrote, “I’m so happy for you guys!! Amazing news!” with two red heart emojis and a wand emoji. Josh Sussman, who recurred in the original Wizards of Waverly Place as Hugh Normous, simply commented six red heart emojis.