'Dinosaurs' Is Coming to Disney+, and Nostalgic Fans Can't Wait

Classic '90s sitcom Dinosaurs is coming to Disney+, and nostalgic fans seriously can't wait to stream the show. On Tuesday, Disney revealed the big news, announcing that the beloved series will begin streaming on Jan. 29 on Disney+. Elated fans have since been taking to social media to express how excited they are to have the prehistoric Sinclair family coming back to their TVs.

Dinosaurs debuted on ABC in 1991, launching as part of its TGIF (Thank God It's Friday) line-up. It aired for four seasons, eventually ending in 1994. The show was quite a hit with fans, sparking big merchandise sales in the early '90s, and has continued to be somewhat of a cult classic over the years. Now that the show will again be easily available to queue up, this time on Disney+, fans of the series are taking to Twitter to share their elation. Scroll down to see what they're saying.