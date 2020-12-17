'Dinosaurs' Is Coming to Disney+, and Nostalgic Fans Can't Wait
Classic '90s sitcom Dinosaurs is coming to Disney+, and nostalgic fans seriously can't wait to stream the show. On Tuesday, Disney revealed the big news, announcing that the beloved series will begin streaming on Jan. 29 on Disney+. Elated fans have since been taking to social media to express how excited they are to have the prehistoric Sinclair family coming back to their TVs.
Dinosaurs debuted on ABC in 1991, launching as part of its TGIF (Thank God It's Friday) line-up. It aired for four seasons, eventually ending in 1994. The show was quite a hit with fans, sparking big merchandise sales in the early '90s, and has continued to be somewhat of a cult classic over the years. Now that the show will again be easily available to queue up, this time on Disney+, fans of the series are taking to Twitter to share their elation. Scroll down to see what they're saying.
can we get some new episodes too? lol— Spider-Pelinka (@Bens_head_space) December 15, 2020
prevnext
I loved this show... Not the Mama! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zxaqqCucL8— Gretchen Galman (@vgalmang) December 15, 2020
Beautiful pic.twitter.com/yMAytpLY2M— IceSeason101 (@IceSeason101) December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020prevnext
How about a reboot ? Like Netflix did with the dark crystal with the same or upgraded costumes.— Jorge Ferrer Carrasco (@jorgeuntiolegal) December 16, 2020
I know It would be hard and strange, bc the show was a representation of the 90's.
But, It would be great
prevnext
Same here, man! #NotTheMama pic.twitter.com/vYHMVCL5MC— Andrew Hager (@DBlue02) December 16, 2020
December 15, 2020
prevnext
Whooo hoooo!!!!! I love this series including the baby Sinclair!! I hope bear in the Big Blue House along with Fraggle rock & Kermits swamp years be on Disney+!!! After all fraggle rock is part of the muppets family!!!! I bet Jim Henson will be very proud!!!! pic.twitter.com/kzqrkQbjbs— Abby Holmes🎨🐾 🦁🐯🐱🏳️🌈🐶🦊🐺🐾 (@abinatorholmes) December 17, 2020
Me and my son now 🙂 pic.twitter.com/62LIut6E5S— Jimmy (@JimmyJLess) December 15, 2020
prevnext
Excited to traumatize my kids with that ending.— Matt Serafini (@MattFini) December 15, 2020
OMG, I love "Dinosaurs", this show is very famous here in Brazil too, when will it be available to us? pic.twitter.com/1SIUdch0nx— 웨슬리 델럭 🖤🤍 (@Wesley_Dell) December 17, 2020
prevnext
I’ve been wanting to watch this since @nicolebyer mentioned it in a podcast episode and now I definitely won’t be able to watch without thinking of her impression of Baby 😂 pic.twitter.com/R9xj54U2D7— Christy (@ChrastyBoBasty) December 15, 2020
Barely remember this show because I was so young but I’ve heard it’s a genuinely good show. Definitely gonna check it out— eric. (@ericjfritz) December 15, 2020
prev
Amazing! the best TV show with the most downer ending imaginable. Just what we needed for 2021. *cough*— Spiky Internet Space Wizard (@NemesisTWarlock) December 15, 2020