Diddy Documentary With Explosive Details on Alleged Abuse Coming to Peacock

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ inner circle are bearing their soul about what they say they witnessed of the disgraced hip hop mogul’s sexual misconduct and abuse of power over the years. In a new Peacock documentary series titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, former Da Band member Sara Stokes (now Rivers) says in the trailer, “Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras.” Making the Band II fans may remember Stokes’ journey to getting signed in the hip hop group in the early 2000s. Their rise and fall under Diddy’s tutelage was chronicled over three seasons before he dismantled the group for what he blamed on infighting.

Others who appear in the 90-minute documentary include former interns, journalists, executives, and even his former bodyguard. Singer Al B Sure, who shares an adult son, Quincy, with Diddy’s longtime deceased ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, also makes an appearance. Sure has long accused Diddy of shady practices, and hinted to Diddy allegedly being at fault for Porter’s 2018 sudden death. A coroner reported that Porter died of lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.

The documentary also includes never-before-seen footage of Diddy partying, both at home and in the studio. One interviewee, who remains anonymous, is heard saying: “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Any time a studio or any rooms is red, he’s making love and sex. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure they were underage.”

Diddy’s world blew up in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, filed a bombshell $30 million lawsuit against him for rape and sex trafficking. In the lawsuit, she accused him of physical ans sexual abuse, forcing her into sex with him and male sex workers, and supplying her with copious amounts of drugs throughout their 13-year relationship, which she says he forced her into. He maintained his innocence but settled the lawsuit within 24 hours for an undisclosed amount.

Months later, hotel video surveillance was leaked showing an enraged Diddy chasing Ventura down a hallway before knocking her to the floor, stomping, beating her and throwing objects at her. The beating was referenced in her lawsuit. She’s now reportedly cooperating with feds in their racketeering case against him. The trial is scheduled for this Spring.