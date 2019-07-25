‘Designated Survivor’ Canceled Again, Following Recent Netflix Revival

Designated Survivor is heading back to the TV graveyard. The ABC-turned-Netflix political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland has been canceled by the streaming service after a ten-episode Season 3. The show was originally canceled after Season 2 by ABC and was revived by Netflix sometime later.

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come,” Netflix said in a statement released by TVLine. “We’re especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman. We’re also grateful to showrunner/executive producer Neal Bear for his guiding vision and steady hand, creator/executive producer David Guggenheim and EPs Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah along with the cast and crew who crafted a compelling and satisfying final season.”

The series was first canceled by ABC in May 2018 after averaging 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, dropping 30 and 40 percent from its first season.

Then-ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, said of the cancellation: “We were less confident with the creative path forward than the other shows we brought back.”

The series went thought major changes behind the scenes through its first two seasons. Amy B. Harris was the original showrunner on the David Guggenheim-created series, only to be replaced in May 2016 after the show was officially picked up to series with John Harmon Feldman. He then left in December 2016, and was replaced with Jeff Melvoin. The Good Wife scribe Keith Eisner then stepped in to head Season 2.

Four months after the cancellation, Netflix announced it would “save” the beloved political drama for Season 3. The new episodes premiered June 7 on the streaming giant.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play President Kirkman for Season 3 of Designated Survivor with Netflix, eOne and Neal Baer,” Sutherland said at the time. “I believe this format will allow us to continue to delve deeply into storylines and issues concerning the American electorate that were not previously possible.”

Season 3 followed as President Kirkman (Sutherland) began his campaign for reelection. The show explored the current real-world atmosphere surrounding political campaigns including smear tactics, debates, finances and “fake news.”

The show also introduced new faces to the cast including Julie White, Benjamin Watson and General Hospital actress Elena Tovar. The series also starred Kai Penn, Adan Canto and Italia Ricci.

All of Designated Survivor is currently streaming on Netflix.