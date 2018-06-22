‘Dear White People’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix picked up the critically acclaimed series Dear White People for a third season. The streaming giant broke the news with an announcement starring Giancarlo Esposito.

"Now that I have your attention, this message is being delivered to you on behalf of the Order of X," the star announced in a grainy video. "I come with a message of truth. To clarify the false information that's being disseminated around the world today: Dear White People will be returning to Netflix for a season 3. We'll meet you there."

Esposito is the series' narrator, and made a surprise onscreen cameo during the season two finale.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new season will run 10 episodes and will be released in 2019.

Dear White People is based on Justin Simien's 2014 film of the same name. Simien also created the series and has directed several episodes of the satire series, which follows black students at a predominantly white college.

The main cast includes Logan Browning, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson and John Patrick Amedori. Brandon P. Bell, Marque Richardson and Ashley Blaine Featherson reprise their roles from the movie.

In season two, Samantha White (Browning) dealt with an online troll and her break up with Gabe (Amedori). She also found a secret society led by Esposito's character, with the help of Lionel (Horton).

After season two debuted, Simien told Entrainment Weekly he will move the show beyond the fall semester in season three.

"There's just a whole host of topics that are still on the table from seasons 1 and 2, even stuff that didn't make the movie I'm dying to dive into," Simien said. "Some of it I really take a moment to really lean into the reaction and the conversation that's happening, which informs what I want to talk about, I do a lot of research, and we have a sense of where we want to go with the characters, but yeah, I just let that stew for a bit. Then when we get in the room, we start to unpack it."

Before Simien makes season three, he plans on finally making Bad Hair, a long-gestating horror film he has been planning. He told Indiewire that the film follows a girl from Compton who "doesn't have the right look."

"She doesn't have the right hair, she doesn't have the right face, she doesn't have the right skin color," Simien explained. "She wants to be a VJ in the late '80s, early '90s and she makes a bit of a Faustian bargain with this woman who takes over the network where she's at and she ends up with this hair, this weave in her head, that may or may not have a mind of its own."

The first and second seasons of Dear White People are now available to stream.

Photo credit: YouTube/ Netflix