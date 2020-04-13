‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

The duo of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will be back on Netflix in less than a month. The streaming service dropped the Dead to Me Season 2 trailer while revealing that the next installment will be available on May 8.

The show’s leading ladies will be back for another go-around as their strange-but-growing bond will surley be put to the test after the way the first season ended. Applegate’s performance was so strong in Season 1 that she earned herself an Emmy nomination. In an interview with TV Guide, the star reflected on the success that ensued with the dark comedy, “It became a bit of phenomenon.” Applegate, who shared a first look behind the set previously, pointed to the show’s premise — focusing on two broken down women — as something that typically is portrayed on television but is something that “resonated” with the viewers.

She also explained how Liz Feldman, the show’s creator, detailed the upcoming season to her last year. Applegate couldn’t give any details at the time, but said “it’s going to be much harder for me this season.”

Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect when the show gets back up and running on May 3.

“Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back,” the Netflix description begins. “Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.”

In the teaser trailer, Judy is heard saying, “I just want things to go back to the way they were before everything happened.” Clips from the finale of Season 1 are then displayed before getting into some new scenes, one of which where Jen and Judy are in a diner discussing what’s ahead of them. Judy tells Jen to “focus on the positives” before Jen loses it on her, eventually saying, “We are not in Snow White. We are in f—— Scarface.”

The first season can be streamed on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix