‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Says They’d Return ‘In a Heartbeat’ if Asked Back

Former Days of Our Lives star Jen Lilley would love nothing more than to come back to the soap opera.

The actress portrayed Theresa Donovan on and off from 2013 to 2023 before she was ultimately replaced by a co-star.

Theresa made her Days debut in 1990. The daughter of Shane Donovan and Kimberly Brady, the character was played by a variety of child actors throughout the ‘90s. She was reintroduced in 2013, with Lilley taking on the role. While she departed in 2016, Lilley returned in 2018 for a three-month stint before exiting again. After briefly returning in September 2023, Emily O’Brien assumed the role the following month. Despite someone new playing Theresa, Lilley admitted to Rewind Magazine whether she’d return if asked back.

Pictured: Jen Lilley as Theresa Donovan — (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

“In a heartbeat,” she said. “It’s just difficult at this moment of my life because I have four children, but it feels like 1000. I mean, I would always come back for short stints any day. I love everybody on the shows; they’re amazing. Huge congrats to Emily O’Brien [who briefly took over as Theresa] for her [recent] Emmy nomination. That’s great. I’ve got no beef with anybody. I just love all of them, and I’m grateful that I got to be part of something so iconic.”

Lilley is no stranger to the soap opera world. Prior to Days of Our Lives, she starred on General Hospital as Maxie Jones from 2011 to 2012. She’s also done a lot of projects since Days, mostly focusing on films for Netflix, Hallmark, and Great American Family. Her next film, A Christmas Mystery, is available on VOD now, and she’s set to star in the Jimmy Stewart biopic Jimmy with KJ Apa, releasing next year.

That being said, Lilley is still as grateful as ever for Days, saying, “It not only made me a better actress, but it made me a better human because I have a lot of empathy and I have a lot less judgment in my life because of Teresa Donovan. I’m from a small town in Virginia, and I don’t know anybody else from Roanoke that’s ever gone off and been an actor, so it’s not lost on me that it was a very unlikely journey. I’m grateful for every moment, and I’m grateful for what’s ahead.”