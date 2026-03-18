‘Dawson’s Creek’ to Be Pulled From Streaming Service Just 1 Month After James Van Der Beek’s Death

Dawson’s Creek is leaving a major streaming service.

Just a month after the death of lead star James Van Der Beek, Tubi is removing all six seasons at the end of March.

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PopCulture’s sister site ComicBook made the discovery, with the beloved teen drama listed on the free ad-supported streamer’s Leaving Soon page. The news comes as a surprise, as many people are likely doing rewatches of Dawson’s Creek after Van Der Beek’s death at 48, following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. When exactly the show will be leaving Tubi is unknown, but since it’s in the Leaving Soon section, it’s likely to be at some point this month.

1999 Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, And Katie Holmes Star In “Dawson’s Creek.” (Photo By Getty Images)

Created by Kevin Williamson, Dawson’s Creek was the epitome of early 2000s teen drama. The show ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003 on The WB. Along with Van Der Beek, it starred Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, and Katie Holmes, as well as Mary-Margaret Humes, John Wesley Shipp, Mary Beth Peil, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Phillips. Dawson’s was one of the flagship shows on The WB, along with Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 7th Heaven, and remains a fan-favorite to this day.

While Dawson’s Creek is leaving Tubi soon, there are still plenty of ways to stream, even if it’s not free. All six seasons are available on Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix, and as of now, the show doesn’t seem to have any plans to leave any of those platforms any time soon. So fans will still be able to catch up with Dawson, Joey, Pacey, Jen, and everyone else, and listen to Paula Cole’s iconic “I Don’t Want to Wait” theme song.

The Dawson’s Creek cast has occasionally reunited over the years. Just last fall, many of them got together to benefit F Cancer and Van Der Beek’s own cancer treatment. While he had to drop out at the last minute following an illness, he still made the time to make a video, which was shown at the charity event, expressing his gratitude. After his death, many of his former cast members paid tribute to him, and fans were, of course, devastated. But with Dawson’s Creek streaming, fans are able to relive their favorite moments, and for the time being, they can do so without paying any money until it leaves Tubi in the near future.