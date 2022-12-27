Is Dave Bautista the Greatest Wrestler-Turned-Actor? 'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Thinks So

There have been a number of wrestlers who successfully made the leap to acting, but Glass Onion director Rian Johnson thinks Dave Bautista just might be the greatest one of all time. Johnson recently sat down for a candid interview with The Atlantic and during the conversation he heaped praise on the WWE legend-turned-film-star after saying that he was most surprised by the Guardians of the Galaxy actor's casting.

"When I was writing [his character, a men's-rights streamer named Duke Cody], I was picturing a scrawny dude who's trying to overcompensate," Johnson explained. "When Bautista was brought up, I was instantly so smitten by the idea. I've been a very big fan of his dramatic chops as an actor." The interviewer admitted that they feel Bautista is "low-key the greatest wrestler-to-actor ever," to which Johnson replied, "I absolutely 100 percent agree."

He then added, "And I think somebody like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real part and is gonna look like a genius. As a person, Bautista is genuinely, immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that's what I was excited about. This is someone who has the physical trappings of someone who would play it big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role."

Glass Onion is a sequel to Johnson's hit 2019 whodunit, Knives Out. The film brings back Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc for a whole new mystery to solve. Additional Glass Onion cast members include Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. The filmmaker shared some additional insight into writing the movie, stating that he tried to avoid imagining any specific actors in the various roles. "It's always tempting, but I really try not to," Johnson said.

"Because you always get your heart broken. Inevitably, you write with someone in mind, and they're not available. It's probably healthier anyway, because then you're just trying to create a character," he added. "Then I get together with my casting director, and we figure out who's available and would be fun in the part. One thing I am conscious of when I'm writing is playing to the pleasure of the all-star cast. Knowing that we're going after movie stars for each one of these parts makes me work a little harder to make sure they all have something to do in the movie that justifies it." Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.