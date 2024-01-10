'Criminal Record' Star Tom Moutchi Says Errol Is at the 'Mercy of the Judicial System' (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Criminal Record is now streaming on Apple TV+ and focuses on a man's previous murder conviction. The gripping series stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, who play detectives battling each other over the case that led to a man named Errol Mathis being sent to prison. PopCulture.com spoke to Tom Moutchi who plays Errol in Criminal Record, and he explains Errol's role in the series.

"It's a man at the mercy of the judicial system in the UK, that may or may not have been wrongfully charged as a matter of his beloved," Moutchi told PopCulture. "A man that's very conflicted. Emotionally constipated." The series starts with June (Jumbo) taking an anonymous phone call, which leads to her looking back at a murder case that involved Errol. And while Errol admitted to committing the crime, June believes there's more to the story. She discovers that Daniel (Capaldi) was the lead investigator on the case at the time and asks for his help. But she quickly realizes he's hiding something about the case, leading to a series-long cat-and-mouse chase.

"I think his backstory is a lot of backstories of people I've known in real life, people I've heard of, people that lived in the same area as me," Moutchi said about Errol. "I grew up in a rough area in South London, which a lot of the superstars in the world from the John Boyega and Damson Idris, it's a place called Peckham. I feel like what attracted me is the fact that I get to be a part of this magnifying glass, which is Criminal Record, on this particular topic and play my part in making people think about it."

Criminal Record is a heavy drama with its share of heart-pounding action. Working on a show like Criminal Record was new for Moutchi who is known for his comedic work. "I've never done drama, so that was my first drama," Moutchi said. "I was predominantly in comedy TV here. Yeah, the cast, I just keep saying it as literally, bro, they're astronomical. It's any actor's dream. I'm a big Doctor Who fan. I don't even think I've told Peter yet, and we really were one year out. To the point I used to hide to watch Doctor Who, and my parents didn't want me to be up, so I would listen to it. I would listen to the audio of the video."

The first two episodes of Criminal Record are available on Apple TV+. New episodes will air every Wednesday, and the finale will premiere on Feb. 23.