Controversial Hulu Show Hits No. 1 (and It’s Not ‘Mormon Wives’)

Despite all the talk and chatter about The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives this past week, it didn’t necessarily register with Hulu success.

The show is only the No. 5 Hulu show this weekend, trailing scripted drama. However, controversy does spark some attention elsewhere on the chart. The No. 1 show has drawn lots of negative chatter itself, but Hulu subscribers are still watching it.

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Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (March 22, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

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Official Synopsis: “Scandal rocks #MomTok when accusations of a secret affair threaten relationships.”

4. 9-1-1: Nashville

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Official Synopsis: “A high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family sag

3. Grey’s Anatomy

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Official Synopsis: “Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospita

2. 9-1-1

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Official Synopsis: “Procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

1. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

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Official Synopsis: “The pressure of the Kennedy name weighs on John. Carolyn impresses at Calvin Klein. An unlikely connection forms at a charity event.”