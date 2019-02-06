Complete Guide to Netflix Original Content Arriving in 2019

After promising to allocate $8 billion to original content for the year of 2018, seeing more than 700 original series and films headed to the streaming library, Netflix is keeping the momentum going into 2019.

The roster of titles headed to the streaming giant this year include a handful of new original series and films, as well as the highly-anticipated returns of several more, meaning that 2019 will be the year for binge-watching.

January

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMEDIANS of the world – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pinky Malinky– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

And Breathe Normally – NETFLIX FILM

Call My Agent!: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Potro: Unstoppable – NETFLIX FILM

Lionheart – NETFLIX FILM

GODZILLA The Planet Eater – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Heroes Fly – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friends from College: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo – NETFLIX FILM

The Last Laugh – NETFLIX FILM

Revenger – NETFLIX FILM

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Close – NETFLIX FILM

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GIRL – NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

IO – NETFLIX FILM

Soni – NETFLIX FILM

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Justice – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animas – NETFLIX FILM

Black Earth Rising – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



February – Available for Streaming

Dear Ex – NETFLIX FILM

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Russian Doll – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Siempre bruja – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Happy Hearts Day – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Velvet Buzzsaw – NETFLIX FILM

Bordertown: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February – Debuting Soon

¡Nailed It! México – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The fun, fondant and hilarious cake fails head to Mexico, where very amateur bakers compete to re-create elaborate sweet treats for a cash prize.

Available 2/8.



El árbol de la sangre – NETFLIX FILM

As a young couple write the story of their families’ shared history, both reveal their relatives’ dark secrets and one must make a painful confession.

Available 2/8.



High Flying Bird – NETFLIX FILM

When an NBA lockout sidelines his big rookie client, an agent hatches a bold plan to save their careers, and disrupt the league’s power structure.

Available 2/8.



Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this 1+ hour comedic special, Kevin Hart plays himself while discussing the fascinating contributions of lesser known individuals from Black history through the lens of various educational re-enactments.

Available 2/8.



One Day at a Time: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Penelope studies to become a nurse practitioner, Elena and Syd grow closer, Alex gets punished, Lydia tackles a bucket list, and Schneider falls in love.

Available 2/8.



ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While Sam Cooke rose to stardom as a soul singer, his outspoken views on civil rights drew attention that may have contributed to his death at age 33.

Available 2/8.



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

George and Harold have to keep their grades up to go to summer camp. But it’s a tall order with Melvin — and a cyborg Melvin — running the school!

Available 2/8.



Unauthorized Living – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An influential Galician drug cartel leader must seek out his successor while keeping his degenerative disease a secret.

Available 2/8.



The Break: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yoann Peeters finds himself tangled in another disturbing murder case when his former psychiatrist asks for help proving a patient’s innocence.

Available 2/9.

​

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hasan Minhaj’s informative and innovative comedy show returns with more deep dives into global politics and culture.

Available 2/10.



Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Delve into the delectably diverse world of Chinese cuisine and discover its regional variations and unique histories.

Available 2/11.



Dating Around – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Every episode, one single goes on five first dates filled with flirty banter, awkward exchanges and moments of true connection. Who will get a second date? Netflix’s first original dating show takes an honest and compelling look at the real world of dating.

Available 2/14.



Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian, actor and former physician Ken Jeong returns to his stand-up roots for his first-ever Netflix comedy special, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho, filmed at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California.

Available 2/14.



Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Legendary comedy writer and director Larry Charles travels the world in search of humor in the most unusual, unexpected and dangerous places.

Available 2/15.



The Breaker Upperers – NETFLIX FILM

Two women run a business breaking up couples for cash but when one develops a conscience their friendship unravels.

Available 2/15.



The Dragon Prince: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rayla and the princes hurry toward Xadia with their precious cargo. But Claudia and Soren are close behind — and determined to stop them.

Available 2/15.



The Umbrella Academy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.

Available 2/15.



Yucatan – NETFLIX FILM

Competing con artists attempt to creatively and ruthlessly swindle a fatherly lottery winner while on a lively cruise from Spain to Mexico.

Available 2/15.

​

The Drug King – NETFLIX FILM

A petty smuggler from Busan dives headfirst into illicit drug trafficking in the 1970s and rises to the top as king of the Japanese narcotics trade.

Available 2/21.



Chef’s Table: Volume 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A renowned Italian butcher, an Indian chef in London and two stars of Southern U.S. cuisine share their culinary journeys.

Available 2/22.



Firebrand – NETFLIX FILM

A contemporary story about relationships and the highs and lows people deal with in their lives.

Available 2/22.



GO! Vive a tu manera – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fiercely talented Mia receives a scholarship to a prestigious dance academy, where she soon clashes with the owner’s fashionable and popular daughter.

Available 2/22.



Paddleton – NETFLIX FILM

An unlikely bromance between two misfit neighbors becomes an unexpectedly emotional journey when the younger man is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Available 2/22.



Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) – NETFLIX FILM

Dreams and reality collide as a young woman navigates a tumultuous relationship amid rising social tensions, protests and tragedies in Paris.

Available 2/22.



Rebellion: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the conflict between the British government and the revolutionary Dáil rages, personal connections cloud allegiances for participants on both sides.

Available 2/22.



Suburra: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the fight for land, money and power intensifies, young upstarts Aureliano, Spadino and Lele conspire to seize control of Rome’s criminal underworld.

Available 2/22.



The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The competition continues as 16 more foodie families put their cooking skills to the test to impress new judges Angellica Bell and Tommy Banks.

Available 2/22.



The Photographer of Mauthausen – NETFLIX FILM

Imprisoned at the concentration camp of Mauthausen during WWII, Catalan photographer Francesc Boix struggles to survive while saving other people and hiding film negatives that will later help incriminate Nazis.

Available 2/22.



Workin’ Moms – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Workin’ Moms is an original comedy series created by and starring Catherine Reitman (daughter of Ivan Reitman, sister of Jason) that tests the modern ideal that women really can have it all.

Available 2/22.

March

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind – Netflix Film

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. Inspired by a science book, 13-year-old William Kamkwamba builds a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine. Based on a true story.

Available 3/1.



Triple Frontier – Netflix Film

Struggling to make ends meet, former special ops soldiers reunite for a high-stakes heist: stealing $75 million from a South American drug lord.

Available 3/13.



Turn Up Charlie: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Idris Elba stars as a failed DJ trying to relaunch his career while working as a nanny for his superstar best friend’s wild child 11-year-old daughter.

Available 3/15



The Dirt – Netflix Film

Based on the bestselling autobiography from Mötley Crüe, the film is an unflinching tale of success and excess as four misfits rise from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame.

Available 3/22.



The Highwaymen – Netflix Film

The untold story of the detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde comes to life in this crime drama starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner.

Available 3/29.

April

Ultraman: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

ears after Ultraman disappeared, Shinjiro learns of his connection to the legendary hero and dons the metallic ultra-suit to fight new aliens.

Available 4/1.



The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Just a little more than six months after its premiere, titular witch Sabrina will return for the second season of this dark coming-of-age story.

Available 4/5.



Our Planet: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

From the creator of “Planet Earth,” this series takes viewers on an unprecedented journey through some of the world’s most precious natural habitats.

Available 4/5.



Rilakkuma and Kaoru: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Kaoru’s unexpected new roommate is Rilakkuma, a bear with a zipper on its back that spends each day just lazing around – but is impossible to hate.

Available 4/19.

July

Stranger Things: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

After battling the Mind Flayer, Hawkins, Indiana is being thrust into 1985 in the new season of popular series Stranger Things.

Available 7/4.

TBD

13 Reasons Why: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

The controversial teen drama will expand even further past its novel source material as it tackled more issues ranging from self-harm to gun violence.



After Life: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death, a writer for a newspaper adopts a gruff new persona in an effort to push away those trying to help.



Bard of Blood: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Based on Bilal Siddiqui’s popular Indian spy novel, the series centers on Kabir Anand, a retired spy who must return to his past ways of life and face his enemies.



Black Mirror: Season 5 – Netflix Original Series

Following the release of Bandersnatch, Black Mirror will be returning in 2019 with a new batch of dystopian sci-fi episodes.



Brotherhood: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Set in the ’90s, this Brazilian thriller centers on Cristina, a woman who is forced to become an informant against her brother after she discovers that he has bene imprisoned and leading a crime ring.



Chambers: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Consumed by the mystery surrounding the donor heart that saved her life, a young patient starts taking on sinister characteristics of the deceased.



Daybreak: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and Mad Max-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love in this humorous drama series.



Dead to Me: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

A powerful friendship blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret in this darkly comic series.



Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings – Netflix Original Series

The Dolly music you love, the stories you’ve been waiting for. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is an anthology series that showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs. New and classic Dolly music will score every episode. Each story will vary in tone, from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns, and revenge comedies.



ELI – Netflix Film

ELI is the story of a young boy plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents put their trust – and his life – in the hands of a doctor whose experimental, cutting edge treatments may hold Eli’s last hope. As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust.



Family Business: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Looking to net $1 million by pinching some biological research vials from a lab, Adam recruits his father and grandfather to help with the heist.

​

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Opposites Guy and Sam take a road trip to save an endangered animal, learning to try new things like hope, friendship, and a certain delectable dish.



Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix Original Series

Join kid car Cory Carson on his adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills! Based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels.



Hache: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Created and written by Verónica Fernández (Cuéntame, El Comisario, El Príncipe, Velvet Collection) and inspired by real events, Hache is the story of Helena (Adriana Ugarte) a woman catapulted to the heroin trafficking business in the Barcelona of the 60s.



Love, Death & Robots – Netflix Original Series

An animated anthology series presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.



Mr. Iglesias: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Stand-up phenom Gabriel Iglesias stars in this series as a good-natured high school history teacher who tries to help gifted misfit kids.



No Good Nick: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

A family finds their lives turned upside down when a young, street-smart grifter shows up on their doorstep, claiming to be a distant relative.



Nowhere Man: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

A strange encounter causes a man awaiting execution to experience alternate timelines, leading to his escape from prison to protect his family.



October Faction – Netflix Original Series

Follow the adventures of a retired monster-hunter and his family, which includes a thrill-killer, a witch and a warlock.



Raising Dion – Netflix Original Series

A single mom must hide her young son’s superpowers to protect him from exploitation while investigating their origins and her husband’s death.



Rhythm + Flow: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. search for the next breakout hip-hop star in this music competition series.



Twelve Forever: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Twelve-year-old Reggie’s desire to remain a child is so powerful that it opens up a fantasy world where she never has to grow up.



What/If: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

In this neo-noir thriller series, a pair of cash-strapped newlyweds accept a lucrative but morally dubious offer from a mysterious female benefactor.