'Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues' Game Coming to PC on Tuesday

Cobra Kai is currently the top show or movie on Netflix as the third season was released on New Year's Day. And to help celebrate the success of the third season, the video game to complement the series will be released on PC this Tuesday. Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues was released on PS4, XBOX One and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 27. On Tuesday, the beat 'em-up video game will be available for Windows 10 and features the voices of Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Jacob Bertrand, and Gianni Decenzo.

"Choose a side, master your moves, and embrace your destiny in an epic beat 'em up adventure inspired by the hit show," the synopsis states on Steam. "Take control of 8 playable characters with deep movesets, combos, progression, real-time character swaps, ultimate attacks, and much more! 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the rivalry of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence continues. The fight is in your hands now!"

The game has received mixed reviews from critics and fans. The overall look of the game has a comic-book feel and plays like a game from the 1980s, which is fitting considering The Karate Kid was released in 1984 and Corba Kai has a ton of 80s references. Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues was made in collaboration with the series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who recently spoke to PopCulture.com about the future of the franchise.

"We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021," Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald told PopCulture. "COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin."

Season 3 was released over a year and a half after Season 2 began streaming on YouTube. The first two seasons were only available on YouTube before making the move the Netflix last summer. Season 3 of Cobra Kai was originally set to be released on Jan. 8, but Netflix made the decision to push the release date up one week.