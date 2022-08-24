'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Official Poster Revealed

The fifth season of Cobra Kai is set to premiere on Sept. 9, and the official poster has been revealed. The Season 5 poster shows Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in the middle as he will be the main villain based on the events of Season 4. Right below Silver is Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) who returned at the end of Season 4 and will help Daniel in trying to take down Terry.

Some of the new faces are Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio), Devon Lee (Oona O'Brien) and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) a sensei who comes to the aid of Silver. One notable person missing is John Kreese (Martin Kove) who was arrested at the end of Season 4. He will be seen in Season 5 as he was shown in the official trailer.

(Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town," the official synopsis says. "With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

One person that fans will be watching is Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young) who went from being bullied to one of the biggest bullies in the valley. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Young talked about Kenny's trajectory in Season 4. "Honestly, the ending of that episode for Kenny was huge," Young said when asked about the end of the fourth season where he beats up Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro). "That was monumental right there because that just foreshadows the upcoming season that will be coming out. He's starting to spiral out and go down this dark path. It was really incredible filming that scene with Griffin just because we came up with so many creative ideas just to make it more special and more exciting for the fans. It's going to be interesting to see where Kenny goes after that real big line right there." Cobra Kai began streaming on Netflix in January 2021 with Season 3. The first two seasons were streamed on YouTube.