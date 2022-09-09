'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Johnny Lawrence Receives Big Family Surprise





Cobra Kai Season 5 spoilers ahead. Cobra Kai Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix, and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) just received some big family news. In episode 3, Johnny finds out that Carmen is pregnant, meaning he will get a second chance at being a father. At the beginning of the episode, Carmen informs Johnny that she might be pregnant, which leads to Johnny doing what he can to get ready. He is also nervous because he doesn't want to make the same mistakes he did with Robby (Tanner Buchanan). At the end of the episode, Carmen announces the news to Johnny who is happy.

Johnny and Carmen don't tell Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) at the moment, and Johhny doesn't tell Robby either. It will be interesting to see the dynamic between Johnny, Robby and Miguel once the baby arrives. While talking about Season 5 to the media, Zabka looked back at the growth of Johnny.

(Photo: Netflix)

"Johnny at the beginning, he's a recluse," Zabka said, per Showbiz CheatSheet. "He's a recluse who's shut the world out. He hasn't grown, and he hasn't evolved with the times, and he meets this kid and sticks up for him and becomes a sensei and is slowly finding himself. He's shedding the layers of skin that are on him to find more who he could have been without Kreese. He's working all these things through, so at this point from season 1, he's just locked up in his shell."

Zabka continued: "By season 5, he's a lot more vulnerable. He's learned a lot. But he's still got his guts, and he still has a long way to go. He's still thick-headed and he's one beer away from a very bad accident. He's evolving and the characters and the relationships are."

The fifth season of Cobra Kai comes 10 months after Season 4 began streaming on Netflix. The cast and crew completed production on Season 5 shortly because Season 4 was released. The series is a sequel to The Karte Kid franchise which stared Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita as Mr. Myiagi. Zabka starred in the first film as he was the main villain along with Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese. Kove also stars in Cobra Kai with Zabka and Macchio.