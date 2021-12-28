‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Takes Netflix Series to Brave New Heights (Review)

Ever since Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, it has gained a big following as it pays homage to The Karate Kid franchise. And now that the show has moved to Netflix, the fanbase has only gotten stronger. But moving to a bigger platform is not the only reason the show is popular. Co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are telling a story that is original but also has the elements that made The Karate Kid one of the top films in the 1980s. Season 4, which begins streaming on Netflix New Year’s Eve, proves that the series is not going anywhere anytime soon.

The focus of Season 4 is the All Valley Karate Tournament, leading to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) teaming up in an attempt to take down Cobra Kai. And while the two have the same goal in mind, their approaches to how to train their students are night and day, which affects their top students Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Mariduena). As they learn from Daniel and Johnny, Samantha and Miguel have interesting approaches on how to attack Cobra Kai, led by Robby Keane (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory Nichols (Peyton List).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Daniel and Johnny storyline is compelling, but the addition of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) makes the season stand out in a major way. Terry, who was the main antagonist in The Karate Kid Part III, is back to join forces with John Kresse (Martin Kove) to help teach the Cobra Kai students. As dangerous as John is in the series, Terry takes things to another level, which impacts the Cobra Kai dojo in a good and bad way.

Cobra Kai Season 4 does introduce new characters. Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) is a recruit for Cobra Kai and looks to get revenge on bullies who pick on him. Kenny is the ultimate example of the impact Cobra Kai has on a student, and viewers will see the impact the “No Mercy” motto has on him.

But when it comes to the original characters, Tory stands out the most in Season 4. While she is an instigator, we continue to learn more about her family and why she has a “me against the world” mentality. List’s portrayal of Tory in the new season is attention-grabbing as she shows the strength and vulnerability to make viewers empathize with her. There are also strong performances from Buchanan and Mariduena as their characters — Robby and Miguel — are on a similar path despite being on opposite sides.

And for those who are wondering if there are cameos? Let’s just say there are a few surprises that will have fans talking. But there are also twists to the story that will make Season 5 compelling and binge-worthy. When it comes down to it, Season 4 delivers in multiple ways. There’s enough action, drama and comedy to keep fans entertained through the 10-episode season. Netflix shows don’t have a long lifeline, but the fourth season of Cobra Kai tells the streaming service that it would be in its better interest to keep the series going for another few years.