'Cobra Kai' Creator Weighs in on Season 3's 'Most Underrated Performance'

✖

Season 3 of Cobra Kai featured strong performances from talented actors. However, there is one actor whose performance has been overlooked. Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz went to Twitter to give praise to Terry Serpico who played Captian Turner. In the tweet, Hurwitz wrote that Serpico's work was the "Most Underrated Performance" in the third season and it was a "pleasure" watching him in action.

Captian Turner plays a big part in the Cobra Kai story. He was a US Army Captain who trained John Kreese and partially responsible for turning into the ruthless villain he is today. Season 3 goes back to when Kreese was in the Army, and Turner was leading him and a group of soldiers on a mission in Vietnam. The group is kidnapped by Vietnamese soldiers after Kreese hesitates to blow up the air support because another soldier is placing the explosives. That led to Turner blaming Kreese for getting his men kidnapped, and imprisoned in a cell.

Most Underrated Performance in Cobra Kai Season 3: Terry Serpico as Captain Turner. It was an absolute pleasure watching this man work. #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/ddiZYjiMry — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) April 3, 2021

The Vietnamese soldiers forced the Turner's men to fight to the death on a bridge that had hundreds of snakes below. Turner and Kreese eventually fought, and as American soldiers came to rescue the group, Kreese kicked Turner into the pit of snakes while saying "no mercy."

"The biggest difference about Season 3 is that we're starting at a place where characters that are normally in scenes together are just not in scenes together because of what happened at the end of Season 2," Josh Heald, Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer, said to PopCulture.com in December. "In the wake of what happened at the school, so many characters are going through a personal journey. It caused us to have to hp around to individual characters a lot in the first couple of episodes to really experience everybody's reactions and response to what happened. It caused us to have more story than we ever had before."

Serpico, 56, has been in a number of various films and TV shows over the years. His film credits include Donnie Brasco, Hannibal, The Departed, Michael Clayton and The Purge: Election Year. Some of the TV shows Serpico appeared on are Oz, Law & Order, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, Designated Survivor, Yellowstone and the Flight Attendant.